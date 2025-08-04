5 worst performing golfers at Wyndham Championship 2025 ft. Keegan Bradley

The Wyndham Championship was the last PGA Tour stop, and in last week's event, Cameron Young won the tournament with 22-under, defeating Mac Meissner. The tournament saw Alex Noren in third place, along with Max Hubbard.

While the golfers performed exceptionally in North Carolina, a few weren't as good as their betting odds before the tournament. Here's a list of five golfers who performed the worst at the Wyndham Championship with respect to their betting odds according to CBS.

5 worst performers at the Wyndham Championship in 2025

1) Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley at the Wyndham Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Keegan Bradley is the upcoming playing captain for the US Ryder Cup team, and the golfer's betting odds were +2500 before the tournament. However, he failed to make it through the cutline on Friday after scoring even-par. He shot 68 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. Followed by 72 with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

2) Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre at the Wyndham Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Robert MacIntyre performed wonderfully at the Open Championship and finished in T7 after scoring 10-under. He couldn't repeat the same performance at the Wyndham Championship and finished in T44 after the tournament. His betting odds were +3000, according to CBS.

3) Si Woo Kim

PGA: John Deere Classic - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Si Woo Kim's betting odds were +3500, but he failed to make it through the cutline. He scored 2-under in total after the Wyndham Championship, and he fired 69 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine. In the second round, he shot 69 with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

4) Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover at The 153rd Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Lucas Glover’s betting odds were +3500, but he couldn't make it to the weekend. He scored 1-under after the tournament with a 70 in the first round of the event, with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. He followed with 69, with one birdie on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. Glover's last triumph came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

5) Jake Knapp

Jake Knapp at the Wyndham Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Jake Knapp’s odds to win the tournament were set at +4000, according to CBS, but the golfer failed to make it to the weekend. Before the Wyndham Championship, he last played at the 3M Open, where he landed in T3.

