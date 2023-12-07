50 golfers who earned LPGA Tour status for 2024 at Q-Series ft. Robyn Choi

Robyn Choi, an Australian golfer, secured her spot on the LPGA Tour for the 2024 season by winning the 2023 Q-series. Fifty golfers earned the LPGA Tour card for next season including Gurleen Kaur, Lucy Li, Jennifer Song, and Jeongeun Lee5.
A total of 104 golfers participated in the Q-series in an attempt to earn a spot on the LPGA Tour but only 50 could earn the card. The top 20 players were awarded Category 14 status, while players who placed T23–T45 were awarded Category 15 status.
Here is a list of all the 50 players who earned the LPGA Tour card for the 2024 season:
- 1 Robyn Choi
- T2 Mao Saigo
- T2 So Mi Lee
- 4 Mina Harigae
- T5 Gurleen Kaur
- T5 Polly Mack
- T7 Hyo Joon Jang
- T7 Yuri Yoshida
- T7 Yu-Jin Sung
- T10 Savannah Grewal
- T10 Laetitia Beck
- T12 Yiyi Liu
- T12 Xiaowen Yin
- 14 Zeng Liqi
- 15 Hira Naveed
- 16 Lauren Hartlage
- T17 Jing Yan
- T17 Sofia Garcia
- T17 Lucy Li
- T17 Jennifer Song
- T17 Yealimi Noh
- T17 Im Jin-hee
- T23 Aline Krauter
- T23 Nataliya Guseva
- T23 Malai Nam
- T23 Jeongeun Lee5
- T27 Ana Pelaez Trivino
- T27 Kaitlyn Papp Budde
- T27 Benedetta Moresco
- T27 Kaitlin Milligan
- T27 Lauren Stephenson
- T27 Kelly Tan
- T27 Kiira Riihijarvi
- T27 Alexandra Forsterling
- T35 Ssu-Chia Cheng
- T35 Weiwei Zhang
- T35 Mariajo Uribe
- T38 Trichat Cheenglab
- T38 Maddie Szeryk
- T38 Clariss Guce
- T38 Cyden Clanton
- T38 Laura Wearn
- T38 Alena Sharp
- T38 Sophia Schubert
- T45 Gigi Stoll
- T45 Annie Park
- T45 Nicole Broch Estrup
- T45 Hong Jung-min
- T45 Yue Ren
- T45 Becca Huffer
2024 LPGA Tour schedule
January will mark the beginning of the regular LPGA Tour season, which will run throughout the year. The 2024 season of the LPGA Tour will start next month at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
With a prize of $1.5 million, the tournament is set to take place at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida from January 18 to January 21.
The Chevron Championship, the women's first major of the year, will be held at The Club at Carlton Golf Course in Las Vegas from April 18 to April 21.
Here is a schedule of the 2024 LPGA Tour:
- Jan. 18-21 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
- Jan. 25-28 LPGA Drive On Championship
- Feb. 22-25 Honda LPGA Thailand
- Feb. 29-March 3 HSBC Women’s World Championship
- March 7-10 Blue Bay LPGA
- March 21-24 Seri Pak LA Open
- March 28-31 Arizona Championship presented by JTBC
- April 3-7 LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek
- April 18-21 The Chevron Championship
- April 25-28 JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro
- May 9-12 Cognizant Founders Cup
- May 16-19 Mizuho Americas Open
- May 30-June 2 U.S. Women’s Open
- June 7-9 ShopRite LPGA Classic pres. by Acer Seaview
- June 13-16 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply
- June 20-23 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
- June 27-30 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
- July 11-14 Amundi Evian Championship
- July 18-21 Dana Open Highland
- July 25-28 CPKC Women’s Open
- Aug. 1-4 Portland Classic
- Aug. 8-11 2024 Paris Olympics
- Aug. 15-18 Women’s Scottish Open
- Aug. 22-25 AIG Women’s Open
- Aug. 29-Sept. 1 FM Global Championship
- Sept. 13-15 Solheim Cup
- Sept. 19-22 Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G
- Sept. 27-29 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship pres. by P&G
- Oct. 10-13 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong
- Oct. 17-20 BMW Ladies Championship
- Oct. 24-27 Maybank Championship
- Oct. 31-Nov. 3 TOTO Japan Classic
- Nov. 6 - 9 LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei
- Nov. 14-17 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge
- Nov. 21-24 CME Group Tour Championship
- Dec. 13-15 Grant Thornton Invitational