50 golfers who earned LPGA Tour status for 2024 at Q-Series ft. Robyn Choi

Robyn Choi, an Australian golfer, secured her spot on the LPGA Tour for the 2024 season by winning the 2023 Q-series. Fifty golfers earned the LPGA Tour card for next season including Gurleen Kaur, Lucy Li, Jennifer Song, and Jeongeun Lee5.

A total of 104 golfers participated in the Q-series in an attempt to earn a spot on the LPGA Tour but only 50 could earn the card. The top 20 players were awarded Category 14 status, while players who placed T23–T45 were awarded Category 15 status.

Here is a list of all the 50 players who earned the LPGA Tour card for the 2024 season:

1 Robyn Choi

T2 Mao Saigo

T2 So Mi Lee

4 Mina Harigae

T5 Gurleen Kaur

T5 Polly Mack

T7 Hyo Joon Jang

T7 Yuri Yoshida

T7 Yu-Jin Sung

T10 Savannah Grewal

T10 Laetitia Beck

T12 Yiyi Liu

T12 Xiaowen Yin

14 Zeng Liqi

15 Hira Naveed

16 Lauren Hartlage

T17 Jing Yan

T17 Sofia Garcia

T17 Lucy Li

T17 Jennifer Song

T17 Yealimi Noh

T17 Im Jin-hee

T23 Aline Krauter

T23 Nataliya Guseva

T23 Malai Nam

T23 Jeongeun Lee5

T27 Ana Pelaez Trivino

T27 Kaitlyn Papp Budde

T27 Benedetta Moresco

T27 Kaitlin Milligan

T27 Lauren Stephenson

T27 Kelly Tan

T27 Kiira Riihijarvi

T27 Alexandra Forsterling

T35 Ssu-Chia Cheng

T35 Weiwei Zhang

T35 Mariajo Uribe

T38 Trichat Cheenglab

T38 Maddie Szeryk

T38 Clariss Guce

T38 Cyden Clanton

T38 Laura Wearn

T38 Alena Sharp

T38 Sophia Schubert

T45 Gigi Stoll

T45 Annie Park

T45 Nicole Broch Estrup

T45 Hong Jung-min

T45 Yue Ren

T45 Becca Huffer

2024 LPGA Tour schedule

January will mark the beginning of the regular LPGA Tour season, which will run throughout the year. The 2024 season of the LPGA Tour will start next month at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

With a prize of $1.5 million, the tournament is set to take place at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida from January 18 to January 21.

The Chevron Championship, the women's first major of the year, will be held at The Club at Carlton Golf Course in Las Vegas from April 18 to April 21.

Here is a schedule of the 2024 LPGA Tour:

Jan. 18-21 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Jan. 25-28 LPGA Drive On Championship

Feb. 22-25 Honda LPGA Thailand

Feb. 29-March 3 HSBC Women’s World Championship

March 7-10 Blue Bay LPGA

March 21-24 Seri Pak LA Open

March 28-31 Arizona Championship presented by JTBC

April 3-7 LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek

April 18-21 The Chevron Championship

April 25-28 JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro

May 9-12 Cognizant Founders Cup

May 16-19 Mizuho Americas Open

May 30-June 2 U.S. Women’s Open

June 7-9 ShopRite LPGA Classic pres. by Acer Seaview

June 13-16 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply

June 20-23 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

June 27-30 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

July 11-14 Amundi Evian Championship

July 18-21 Dana Open Highland

July 25-28 CPKC Women’s Open

Aug. 1-4 Portland Classic

Aug. 8-11 2024 Paris Olympics

Aug. 15-18 Women’s Scottish Open

Aug. 22-25 AIG Women’s Open

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 FM Global Championship

Sept. 13-15 Solheim Cup

Sept. 19-22 Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G

Sept. 27-29 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship pres. by P&G

Oct. 10-13 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong

Oct. 17-20 BMW Ladies Championship

Oct. 24-27 Maybank Championship

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 TOTO Japan Classic

Nov. 6 - 9 LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei

Nov. 14-17 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge

Nov. 21-24 CME Group Tour Championship

Dec. 13-15 Grant Thornton Invitational