$500 Michael Block lesson among items auctioned by Tiger Woods' firm

Tiger Woods' firm TGL Live has announced a mega auction on social media. On Monday, July 14, the firm shared a post on its X account revealing the details of its silent auction and a link to make a bid.

Fans can place the bid at givesmart.com until July 29. The amount collected will be contributed to the TGR Foundation. Sharing the post, TGR Live wrote:

"Hollywood's favorite golden jacket pro golfer is back this summer with cameos from @PGATOUR's biggest names. Celebrate the moment with the TGR Live Silent Auction! Place your bids on exclusive, autographed golf memorabilia today."

The silent auction includes items from different golfers, including Michael Block's lesson, which starts with an initial bid of $500. Other items include Keegan Bradley's hat for $250, Tony Finau's flag of The Northern Trust for $250, and Rickie Fowler's Hero World Challenge flag for $250. Fans can also bid for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa's items in the auction.

People can bid by registering on the auction website before it closes on July 29 at noon PST.

Michael Block became the talk of the town after he made the cut at the 2023 PGA Championship and settled in the top 15. He made a hole-in-one in the final round of the Major.

Block had played in the Majors several times, but his best performance came in 2023. Earlier this year, he also competed at the PGA Championship but missed the cut.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods has not played in official tournaments for a year.

Is Tiger Woods playing at The Open Championship 2025?

Woods' last featured on the PGA Tour was at the Open Championship 2024, and since then has not played on the circuit. Fans were hoping to see him play at this week's Major, but the American golfer is not committed to competing at Royal Portrush. The 2025 Open Championship is scheduled to take place from July 17 to 20.

Tiger Woods was initially slated to tee off at the 2025 Genesis Invitational Open, but he withdrew from the competition ahead of the start. In March, he had ruptured his left Achilles and had surgery for it. Sharing the post, he wrote:

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured. This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. "The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery," added Dr. Stucken. I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."

Tiger Woods has not played in any tournament on the PGA Tour this season. Last season, he played in five tournaments, but he withdrew from The Genesis Invitational. He then settled in 60th place at the Masters but missed the cut in the other three Majors.

