$50M PGA Tour star eyes PGA Championship week after Philadelphia disappointment

The 2025 PGA Championship is set to take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, with veteran golfer Adam Scott among the confirmed names in the field. Scott announced his participation at the second major of the season through Instagram, where he shared a series of on-course pictures with a caption:

"Thank you Philadelphia! Next stop, Quail Hollow."

The Australian, whose estimated net worth is $50 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is still chasing his first PGA Championship title. His best finishes at the event came in 2006 (T3) and 2018 (3rd).

Scott will be looking to bounce back after a T34 finish at the 2025 Truist Championship in Philadelphia. He posted rounds of 68-70-70-68 to finish 4-under-par (276). In the final round, he recorded three birdies on the front nine and added another on the par-3 14th. However, he struggled with bogeys on the 15th and 18th, finishing 2 under par.

The 44-year-old has 14 PGA Tour victories to his name, including his lone major title at the 2013 Masters. As of 2025, his career earnings stand at $68,762,499.

How has Adam Scott performed at the PGA Championship in the past 10 years?

Adam Scott has had a mixed run at the PGA Championship over the past decade, with a few strong finishes and several missed cuts.

In 2024, he missed the cut after carding 72 and 73 in the opening two rounds, finishing at 3-over (145).

In 2023, he made the cut and finished T29 with rounds of 68, 74, 74, and 69, totalling 5-over (285).

In 2022, he missed the cut again, posting 77 and 70 in the first two rounds for a 7-over total (147).

In 2021, he failed to make the cut once again, finishing 6-over (150) with rounds of 78 and 72.

In 2020, he recorded a solid T22 finish, shooting 68, 70, 70, and 68 across three rounds for a 4-under total (276).

In 2019, Scott tied for 8th, carding 71, 64, 72, and 74 to finish at 1-over (281).

In 2018, he had his best finish of the decade at the PGA Championship, placing solo third with rounds of 70, 65, 65, and 67, totalling 13-under (267).

In 2017, he ended T61 with rounds of 71, 76, 74, and 77, finishing 8-over.

In 2016, he posted a respectable T18 result, scoring 70, 67, 69, and 69 for a 5-under total.

In 2015, he missed the cut after rounds of 76 and 75, ending at 7-over (151).

As for his 2025 season so far, Adam Scott has played nine events this season without a win or a top-10 finish. He started with a T15 at The Sentry (21-under, 271) and followed with a T22 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am (10-under, 278).

He placed T37 at the Genesis Invitational (289, +1) and T36 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (291, +3). Scott missed cuts at The Players and the Masters. His other finishes include T57 at Valspar, T49 at RBC Heritage, and most recently, a T34 at the Truist Championship.

