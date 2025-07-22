  • home icon
$50M-worth Golf legend dubs Scottie Scheffler ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ before season’s end

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jul 22, 2025 12:12 GMT
The Open champion Scottie Scheffler and Gary Player
The Open champion Scottie Scheffler and Gary Player (Images: All from Getty)

Scottie Scheffler extended his stellar run of form to win The Open Championship 2025 last weekend. Interestingly, the 29-year-old joined Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player in a four-man club of players to win a Masters, PGA Championship and The Open before age 30. Following this, Player has now come out to applaud the Claret Jug winner.

The South African golf legend, worth $50 Million according to Celebrity Net Worth, dubbed Scheffler the “Champion Golfer of the Year.” This comes months ahead of the 2025 season’s end. The 89-year-old, while congratulating the 4x major champ for his recent triumph at Royal Portrush, credited the latter for his mental strength. Player, who completed his career grand slam in 1965, said the in-form PGA Tour icon is ‘ever so close’ to join him in the exclusive club as well.

The veteran added that the young golfer, who also won the PGA Championship this year, ‘makes it look easy.’

Gary Player wrote on X while sharing a picture of Scottie Scheffler with the Claret Jug:

“Many congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on another major victory, his first Open Championship win, and getting ever so close to completing the career grand slam. What most people don’t realize, especially with a lead, is how incredibly tough it is to keep your composure.
Scottie makes it look easy and continues to prove, time and time again, that his mind remains the most important weapon in his arsenal… Congrats, Scottie, on becoming the Champion Golfer of the Year!”
It is pertinent to note that Player won nine major championships, including three Open Championships between 1959 and 1974. Scheffler is one short of joining the South African icon in the grand slam winner’s club. He is yet to win the US Open.

Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far

Scottie Scheffler is having a stellar 2025 season with four wins so far, including two majors. The ace golfer won the PGA Championship in May and has now followed it up with a victory at The Open. However, the Memorial Tournament champ failed to defend his Masters title. He finished fourth as rival Rory McIlroy took the win to complete his career grand slam.

For the unversed, Scheffler started the season with a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after spending some time off with a freak kitchen injury caused in December. His first win of the season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, his ninth start this year.

Having won The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, the 17-time PGA Tour winner has taken the 3M Open weekend off.

Listed below is the complete breakdown of Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Tour season (with earnings):

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9 - $535,000
  • WM Phoenix Open: T25 - $69,197
  • The Genesis Invitational: T3 - $1,200,000
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: T11 - $451,250
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 - $240,250
  • Texas Children's Houston Open: T2 - $845,500
  • Masters Tournament: 4 - $1,008,000
  • RBC Heritage: T8 - $580,000
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 1 - $1,782,000
  • PGA Championship: 1 - $3,420,000
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: T4 - $427,500
  • the Memorial Tournament: 1 - $4,000,000
  • U.S. Open: T7 - $615,786
  • Travelers Championship: T6 - $695,000
  • Genesis Scottish Open: T8 - $233,400
  • The Open Championship: 1 - $3,100,000

More details on Scottie Scheffler’s results will be updated as the season progresses.

