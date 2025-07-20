Who won The Open Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

The Open Championship just ended at Royal Portrush, thus wrapping up the major season for this year. After four rounds of play, the prestigious golf major has witnessed a winner with a four-stroke margin over the field.

The $17,000,000 golf major saw intense stories unfold at the Portrush venue from July 17. On July 20, Sunday, Scottie Scheffler lifted the glorious Claret Jug for the first time in his professional career.

The golfer's total score at The Open Championship stands at 17 under par after 72 holes of play at Dunluce Links. Today, Scheffler became the second straight golfer to win the PGA Championship and the British Open in the same year, following Xander Schauffele’s double in 2024.

He is also the ninth player in the world to win the Masters, PGA Championship and The Open Championship in their professional career. Scheffler's last round at Portrush witnessed the golfer secure five birdies and a handful of consistent pars throughout.

The PGA Tour pro scored only one double bogey while playing on the par-4 hole 8. Below The Open Championship winner, Harris English ranks at solo second with 13 under par. Chris Gotterup has taken the solo third spot with a four-round total of 12 under par.

The Open Championship 2025 full leaderboard explored

Here's a detailed view of The Open Championship 2025 leaderboard after the final round on Sunday. Take a look:

1 — Scottie Scheffler (-17 )

2 — Harris English (-13)

3 — Chris Gotterup (-12)

T4 — Wyndham Clark (-11)

T4 — Matt Fitzpatrick (-11)

T4 — Haotong Li (-11)

T7 — Robert MacIntyre (-10)

T7 — Xander Schauffele (-10)

T7 — Rory McIlroy (-10)

T10 — Bryson DeChambeau (-9)

T10 — Corey Conners (-9)

T10 — Brian Harman (-9)

T10 — Russell Henley (-9)

T14 — Rickie Fowler (-8)

T14 — Nicolai Hojgaard (-8)

T16— Jesper Svensson (-7)

T16 — Hideki Matsuyama (-7)

T16 — Tommy Fleetwood (-7)

T16 — John Parry (-7)

T16 — Justin Rose (-7)

T16 — Rasmus Hojgaard (-7)

T16 — Tyrrell Hatton (-7)

T23 — Maverick McNealy (-6)

T23 — JJ Spaun (-6)

T23 — Lucas Glover (-6)

T23 — Dustin Johnson (-6)

T23 — Ludvig Aberg (-6)

T28 — Harry Hall (-5)

T28 — Oliver Lindell (-5)

T30 — Daniel Berger (-4)

T30 — Akshay Bhatia (-4)

T30 — Keegan Bradley (-4)

T30 — Kristoffer Reitan (-4)

T34 — Sergio Garcia (-3)

T34 — Aaron Rai (-3)

T34 — Jon Rahm (-3)

T34 — Justin Thomas (-3)

T34 — Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-3)

T34 — Lee Westwood (-3)

T40 — Shane Lowry (-2)

T40 — Jordan Spieth (-2)

T40 — Jason Kokrak (-2)

T40 — Takumi Kanaya (-2)

T40 — Nathan Kimsey (-2)

T45 — Matthew Jordan (-1)

T45 — Thomas Detry (-1)

T45 — Henrik Stenson (-1)

T45 — Jordan Smith (-1)

T45 — Sam Burns (-1)

T45 — Thriston Lawrence (-1)

T45 — Matt Wallace (-1)

T52 — Adrien Saddier (E)

T52 — Sepp Straka (E)

T52 — Marc Leishman (E)

T52 — Sungjae Im (E)

T56 — Phil Mickelson (+1)

T56 — Jhonattan Vegas (+1)

T56 — Tony Finau (+1)

T59 — Antoine Rozner (+2)

T59 — Justin Leonard (+2)

T61 — Dean Burmester (+3)

T61 — Romain Langasque (+3)

T63 — Riki Kawamoto (+4)

T63 — Andrew Novak (+4)

T63 — Viktor Hovland (+4)

T63 — Ryggs Johnston (+4)

T63 — Francesco Molinari (+4)

68 — Jacob Skov Olesen (+6)

69 — Matti Schmid (+8)

70 — Sebastian Soderberg (+11)

