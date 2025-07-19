Who is leading The Open Championship 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of The Open Championship is in the books. Heading into the final 18 holes of this Major, it is Scottie Scheffler who holds the outright lead.

The 153rd edition of the prestigious golf Major currently has 70 golfers fighting it out for the Claret Jug. On moving day, Scheffler stamped his authority on The Open Championship and cemented his lead atop the leaderboard.

Scheffler's dominant showing at The Open Championship has him four shots in front of second placed Haotong Li.

On moving day, Scheffler scored two birdies and an eagle to continue his charge for a fourth Major title. Li managed a round of 2-under, with Matt Fitzpatrick falling to third place, a stroke further behind. Rory Mcilroy is tied for fourth place on The Open leaderboard, alongside Chris Gotterup, Harris English and Tyrrell Hatton.

Xander Schauffele, the defending champion at The Open Championship, is currently eighth with a total 7-under par score.

The Open Championship Full Leaderboard after Round 3 explored

Here’s a detailed look at The Open Championship leaderboard after the third round. Take a look:

1 — Scottie Scheffler (-14)

2 — Haotong Li (-10)

3 — Matt Fitzpatrick (-9)

T4 — Rory McIlroy (-8)

T4 — Chris Gotterup (-8)

T4 — Harris English (-8)

T4 — Tyrrell Hatton (-8)

8 — Xander Schauffele (-7)

T9 — Russell Henley (-6)

T9 — Nicolai Hojgaard (-6)

T9 — Robert MacIntyre (-6)

T9 — Rasmus Hojgaard (-6)

T9 — Brian Harman (-6)

T14 — Wyndham Clark (-5)

T14 — Matt Wallace (-5)

T14 — Oliver Lindell (-5)

T14 — Kristoffer Reitan (-5)

T14 — Ludvig Aberg (-5)

T14 — Justin Rose (-5)

T14 — Harry Hall (-5)

T14 — Lee Westwood (-5)

T22 — Corey Conners (-4)

T22 — Dustin Johnson (-4)

T22 — Sungjae Im (-4)

T22 — Lucas Glover (-4)

T22 — Marc Leishman (-4)

T22 — Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-4)

T22 — Keegan Bradley (-4)

T29 — John Parry (-3)

T29 — JJ Spaun (-3)

T29 — Tommy Fleetwood (-3)

T29 — Justin Thomas (-3)

T29 — Tony Finau (-3)

T34 — Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

T34 — Nathan Kimsey (-2)

T34 — Bryson DeChambeau (-2)

T34 — Thriston Lawrence (-2)

T34 — Jesper Svensson (-2)

T34 — Jon Rahm (-2)

T34 — Akshay Bhatia (-2)

T34 — Rickie Fowler (-2)

T34 — Sam Burns (-2)

T34 — Jordan Smith (-2)

T44 — Takumi Kanaya (-1)

T44 — Henrik Stenson (-1)

T44 — Maverick McNealy (-1)

T44 — Jhonattan Vegas (-1)

T44 — Daniel Berger (-1)

T44 — Jason Kokrak (-1)

T44 — Aaron Rai (-1)

T51 — Sepp Straka (E)

T51 — Thomas Detry (E)

T51 — Justin Leonard (E)

T51 — Sergio Garcia (E)

T51 — Matthew Jordan (E)

T56 — Francesco Molinari (+1)

T56 — Jordan Spieth (+1)

T56 — Romain Langasque (+1)

T56 — Ryggs Johnston (+1)

T60 — Adrien Saddier (+2)

T60 — Viktor Hovland (+2)

T60 — Antoine Rozner (+2)

T63 — Jacob Skov Olesen (+3)

T63 — Shane Lowry (+3)

65 — Andrew Novak (+4)

T66 — Sebastian Soderberg (+5)

T66 — Phil Mickelson (+5)

T66 — Dean Burmester (+5)

69 — Riki Kawamoto (+7)

70 — Matti Schmid (+9)

