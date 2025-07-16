Scottie Scheffler expresses his excitement for the Open Championship in a 4-word message

Scottie Scheffler will compete in the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The World No. 1 enters the tournament in top form, having recently spent 100 consecutive weeks at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. He is the first player to do so since Tiger Woods in 2007. Along with this milestone, Scheffler secured his third career major title at the PGA Championship in May, winning by five strokes in a dominant performance.

Over the past three seasons, no golfer has matched Scheffler's consistency or success. He has earned more wins and major titles than any of his peers and has consistently stayed at the top of leaderboards across the PGA Tour. His return to The Open comes at a time when he seems to be in full control of every aspect of his game.

After finishing his practice round, Scottie Scheffler shared his excitement to play at the Open Championship. Posting a picture, in the caption, he wrote:

“It all starts tomorrow 💪 @theopen”

While many players often discuss legacy and future ambitions, Scheffler offered a different view ahead of this week. He reflected on the fulfillment he finds in the sport, recognizing that it's not trophies or awards that motivate him. Instead, it’s the competition, the process, and the challenge. He spoke about his satisfaction in the daily effort, the preparation, and striving for excellence.

Scottie Scheffler calls out golf wins as unsatisfying

Scottie Scheffler offered a candid perspective on the nature of golf during his pre-tournament press conference ahead of The Open Championship. The World No. 1 described the sport as inherently unsatisfying, suggesting that those seeking fulfillment may not find it through golf.

Now a three-time major champion, Scheffler discussed Tuesday the emotional struggles linked to both success and failure in the sport. He admitted the frustration of falling short, saying that losing "sucked" and that players put in a lot of effort to avoid it. However, he also recognized that sports defeat is much more common than victory, even for the top players in the world.

Scottie Scheffler said:

"Playing professional sports is a really weird thing to do. It really is. Just because we put in so much effort, we work so hard for something that's so fleeting. It really is. The feeling of winning just doesn't last that long."

Scottie Scheffler has said that when he looks back on his season, which includes major wins at the Masters and the PGA Championship, he feels a deep sense of gratitude and appreciation. However, he admitted that those achievements don't bring lasting happiness. He called golf an "unsatisfying venture" and explained that the sport isn't where someone should look for satisfaction.

