The Open Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the Open Championship recently ended at Royal Portrush Golf Club with Scottie Scheffler taking the solo lead after an incredible performance. The World No. 1 currently stands at 10 under par, with a one-stroke lead over Matt Fitzpatrick.
However, before the major championship rolls into the weekend, it is to be noted that a portion of the 156-man field could not pass the cutline. The list includes names like Joaquin Niemann, Collin Morikawa, Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim, and Patrick Reed.
The Open Championship leaderboard currently has 51 tied players who will tee off tomorrow at the Dunluce Links Course once the major kicks off. As per tee times, the defending champion, Xander Schauffele, will tee off along with Ryggs Johnston around 1:40 pm British Standard Time (BST).
Scheffler, who currently leads The Open Championship after 36 holes, will tee off at 3.35 pm BST alongside Matt Fitzpatrick. Veteran Phil Mickelson has been paired up with Jhonattan Vegas for the third round on Saturday. The duo will tee off around 11:50 am BST.
The third round of The Open Championship features Bryson DeChambeau teeing off around 10:25 am BST with Nathan Kimsey. 2025 US Open champion JJ Spaun will tee off with Dustin Johnson around 11:40 am BST tomorrow.
For Saturday, Shane Lowry has been teamed up with Jon Rahm. Lowry, who won The Open Championship in 2019, will start his game around 11:30 am BST.
The Open Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and full groupings
Here's a detailed look at all the tee times and official pairs for the third round of The Open Championship. Take a look:
- 9:35 am: Matti Schmid, Corey Conners
- 9:45 am: Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9:55 am: Takumi Kanaya, Adrien Saddier
- 10:05 am: Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson
- 10:15 am: Thomas Detry, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 10:25 am: Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau
- 10:35 am: Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence
- 10:45 am: Justin Leonard, John Parry
- 11:00 am: Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia
- 11:10 am: Jesper Svensson, Francesco Molinari
- 11:20 am: Riki Kawamoto, Wyndham Clark
- 11:30 am: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm
- 11:40 am: JJ Spaun, Dustin Johnson
- 11:50 am: Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:00 pm: Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth
- 12:15 pm: Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner
- 12:25 pm: Romain Langasque, Daniel Berger
- 12:35 pm: Sungjae Im, Dean Burmester
- 12:45 pm: Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:55 pm: Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover
- 1:05 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas
- 1:15 pm: Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler
- 1:30 pm: Marc Leishman, Oliver Lindell
- 1:40 pm: Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele
- 1:50 pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Matthew Jordan
- 2:00 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose
- 2:10 pm: Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 2:20 pm: Sam Burns, Lee Westwood
- 2:30 pm: Jordan Smith, Rory McIlroy
- 2:45 pm: Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 2:55 pm: Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup
- 3:05 pm: Harris English, Robert MacIntyre
- 3:15 pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 3:25 pm: Haotong Li, Brian Harman
- 3:35 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler