The Open Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the Open Championship recently ended at Royal Portrush Golf Club with Scottie Scheffler taking the solo lead after an incredible performance. The World No. 1 currently stands at 10 under par, with a one-stroke lead over Matt Fitzpatrick.

However, before the major championship rolls into the weekend, it is to be noted that a portion of the 156-man field could not pass the cutline. The list includes names like Joaquin Niemann, Collin Morikawa, Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim, and Patrick Reed.

The Open Championship leaderboard currently has 51 tied players who will tee off tomorrow at the Dunluce Links Course once the major kicks off. As per tee times, the defending champion, Xander Schauffele, will tee off along with Ryggs Johnston around 1:40 pm British Standard Time (BST).

Scheffler, who currently leads The Open Championship after 36 holes, will tee off at 3.35 pm BST alongside Matt Fitzpatrick. Veteran Phil Mickelson has been paired up with Jhonattan Vegas for the third round on Saturday. The duo will tee off around 11:50 am BST.

The third round of The Open Championship features Bryson DeChambeau teeing off around 10:25 am BST with Nathan Kimsey. 2025 US Open champion JJ Spaun will tee off with Dustin Johnson around 11:40 am BST tomorrow.

For Saturday, Shane Lowry has been teamed up with Jon Rahm. Lowry, who won The Open Championship in 2019, will start his game around 11:30 am BST.

The Open Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and full groupings

Here's a detailed look at all the tee times and official pairs for the third round of The Open Championship. Take a look:

9:35 am: Matti Schmid, Corey Conners

Matti Schmid, Corey Conners 9:45 am: Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama

Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama 9:55 am: Takumi Kanaya, Adrien Saddier

Takumi Kanaya, Adrien Saddier 10:05 am: Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson

Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson 10:15 am: Thomas Detry, Jacob Skov Olesen

Thomas Detry, Jacob Skov Olesen 10:25 am: Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau

Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau 10:35 am: Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence

Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence 10:45 am: Justin Leonard, John Parry

Justin Leonard, John Parry 11:00 am: Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia

Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia 11:10 am: Jesper Svensson, Francesco Molinari

Jesper Svensson, Francesco Molinari 11:20 am: Riki Kawamoto, Wyndham Clark

Riki Kawamoto, Wyndham Clark 11:30 am: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm

Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm 11:40 am: JJ Spaun, Dustin Johnson

JJ Spaun, Dustin Johnson 11:50 am: Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas

Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas 12:00 pm: Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth

Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth 12:15 pm: Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner

Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner 12:25 pm: Romain Langasque, Daniel Berger

Romain Langasque, Daniel Berger 12:35 pm: Sungjae Im, Dean Burmester

Sungjae Im, Dean Burmester 12:45 pm: Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia

Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia 12:55 pm: Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover

Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover 1:05 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas 1:15 pm: Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler

Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler 1:30 pm: Marc Leishman, Oliver Lindell

Marc Leishman, Oliver Lindell 1:40 pm: Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele

Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele 1:50 pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Matthew Jordan

Kristoffer Reitan, Matthew Jordan 2:00 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose

Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose 2:10 pm: Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2:20 pm: Sam Burns, Lee Westwood

Sam Burns, Lee Westwood 2:30 pm: Jordan Smith, Rory McIlroy

Jordan Smith, Rory McIlroy 2:45 pm: Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Hojgaard

Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Hojgaard 2:55 pm: Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup

Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup 3:05 pm: Harris English, Robert MacIntyre

Harris English, Robert MacIntyre 3:15 pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard

Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard 3:25 pm: Haotong Li, Brian Harman

Haotong Li, Brian Harman 3:35 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

