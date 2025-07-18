Shane Lowry reprimanded for an incident involving his ball during Round 2 of The Open

Shane Lowry finished playing in the second round of The 2025 Open Championship on Friday, July 18. The Irishman finds himself placed T34 with a 36-hole total of 142. He was penalized two strokes due to an incident on the 12th hole.Lowry is hoping to contend for the Claret Jug this week. The 2019 Open Championship winner made the cut by a good margin.However, Lowry faces an uphill battle to get back in contention after receiving a two-stroke penalty. He received the penalty after officials determined that he caused his ball to move while preparing to play his shot on the 12th hole.This led to some criticism of Lowry on social media and some netizens even called for his disqualification.NUCLR Golf shared the news of the penatly on X. Take a look at the tweet here, including the video:&quot;Shane Lowry has been informed that he has been assessed a 2-stroke penalty for the incident involving his ball, which moved during a practice swing during today’s 2nd round.&quot;Before this incident brought on a big setback, Lowry had performed decently. The one-time Major winner started his round with consistent pars on holes 1 and 2, followed by a birdie on hole 3.Lowry ended his front nine with a total 1-under par 35. On hole 10, Lowry scored another par. He faced a major setback on the next two holes. He scored a bogey on hole 11, followed by the two-stroke penalty he received on the par 5 hole 12.Lowry scored another birdie on the par 4 hole 15, ending his back nine with a 2-over par 37. His second round total was 1-over 72.Exploring Shane Lowry's Open Championship Round 2 scorecardHere's a detailed look at Shane Lowry's scorecard from the second round of the 2025 Open Championship. Take a look:Front Nine:par 4 Hole 1 — 4par 5 Hole 2 — 5par 3 Hole 3 — 2 (birdie)par 4 Hole 4 — 4par 4 Hole 5 — 4par 3 Hole 6 — 3par 5 Hole 7 — 5par 4 Hole 8 — 4par 4 Hole 9 — 4Front Nine total — 35 (-1)Back Nine:par 4 Hole 10 — 4par 4 Hole 11 — 5 (bogey)par 5 Hole 12 — 7 (two-stroke penalty)par 3 Hole 13 — 3par 4 Hole 14 — 4par 4 Hole 15 — 3 (birdie)par 3 Hole 16 — 3par 4 Hole 17 — 4par 4 Hole 18 — 4Back Nine total — 37 (+2)Shane Lowry's total score in the second round = 1-over par 72