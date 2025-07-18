  • home icon
  • Shane Lowry reprimanded for an incident involving his ball during Round 2 of The Open

Shane Lowry reprimanded for an incident involving his ball during Round 2 of The Open

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Jul 18, 2025 21:26 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty
Shane Lowry during The 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Shane Lowry finished playing in the second round of The 2025 Open Championship on Friday, July 18. The Irishman finds himself placed T34 with a 36-hole total of 142. He was penalized two strokes due to an incident on the 12th hole.

Lowry is hoping to contend for the Claret Jug this week. The 2019 Open Championship winner made the cut by a good margin.

However, Lowry faces an uphill battle to get back in contention after receiving a two-stroke penalty. He received the penalty after officials determined that he caused his ball to move while preparing to play his shot on the 12th hole.

This led to some criticism of Lowry on social media and some netizens even called for his disqualification.

NUCLR Golf shared the news of the penatly on X. Take a look at the tweet here, including the video:

"Shane Lowry has been informed that he has been assessed a 2-stroke penalty for the incident involving his ball, which moved during a practice swing during today’s 2nd round."
Before this incident brought on a big setback, Lowry had performed decently. The one-time Major winner started his round with consistent pars on holes 1 and 2, followed by a birdie on hole 3.

Lowry ended his front nine with a total 1-under par 35. On hole 10, Lowry scored another par. He faced a major setback on the next two holes. He scored a bogey on hole 11, followed by the two-stroke penalty he received on the par 5 hole 12.

Lowry scored another birdie on the par 4 hole 15, ending his back nine with a 2-over par 37. His second round total was 1-over 72.

Exploring Shane Lowry's Open Championship Round 2 scorecard

Here's a detailed look at Shane Lowry's scorecard from the second round of the 2025 Open Championship. Take a look:

Front Nine:

  • par 4 Hole 1 — 4
  • par 5 Hole 2 — 5
  • par 3 Hole 3 — 2 (birdie)
  • par 4 Hole 4 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 5 — 4
  • par 3 Hole 6 — 3
  • par 5 Hole 7 — 5
  • par 4 Hole 8 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 9 — 4
  • Front Nine total — 35 (-1)
Back Nine:

  • par 4 Hole 10 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 11 — 5 (bogey)
  • par 5 Hole 12 — 7 (two-stroke penalty)
  • par 3 Hole 13 — 3
  • par 4 Hole 14 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 15 — 3 (birdie)
  • par 3 Hole 16 — 3
  • par 4 Hole 17 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 18 — 4
  • Back Nine total — 37 (+2)

Shane Lowry's total score in the second round = 1-over par 72

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
