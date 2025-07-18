"Shane Lowry should be disqualified" - Fans react to the 38-YO golfer's ball allegedly moving during a practice swing

Shane Lowry experienced one of the most unlucky incidents during the second round of the Open Championship. During a practice swing, Lowry managed to hold the club too close to the ball, causing it to tilt slightly. While he did not notice it, this moment has sparked an internet discussion, with some fans believing that Lowry should be punished or perhaps disqualified for this mistake.So far, Shane Lowry has been maintaining a good position on the tournament leaderboard. He had an outstanding first-round score of one under par, and as of this writing, he is 15 holes into his second round with a score of 1 under par. Currently, he is tied for 16th, but a penalty might cost him the entire tournament.NUCLR Golf featured Lowry's practice swing in a post that zoomed in on the shot. They utilized the caption to ask fans what they thought of this photo. &quot;🚨⛳️👀 #LOOK — Shane Lowry’s ball appeared to move during his practice swing @LowryTracker Thoughts?&quot; read their caption.Under this post, people began to pile on Shane Lowry, stating that while it was only a minor error, he should be disqualified. According to the rules, if Lowry signs the card with the improper number of shots, he would be disqualified from the competition. The fan noted this up and left a remark that stated:&quot;Shane should be disqualified immediately.&quot;Apart from this, here's a look at some other comments from the fans who are against Shane Lowry in this situation:&quot;Appeared??? It definitely moved,&quot; one fan pointed out.&quot;D Q ed if scorecard is incorrect and signed,&quot; another fan stated.While some fans have criticized Shane Lowry, others believe that this incident was small enough so that it can be ignored. Here is a look at some of the fans' responses that support Lowry:&quot;I don’t think this should constitute a penalty. He wasn’t addressing the ball. Or trying to improve his lie,&quot; one fan pointed out.&quot;Shane did nothing to cause the ball to move. No penalty and play as lies,&quot; another fan exclaimed.&quot;Nothing to see here. Move on,&quot; one fan clearly stated.Despite this mishap, Lowry was grateful for the support he received during the first round of the Open Championship and revealed the same afterwards.Shane Lowry reveals how he had incredible support from the fans during round one of the Open Championship153rd Open Championship - Day Two - Source: GettyThe fans who are standing up to Shane Lowry, calling his practice shot hitting the ball, hard luck, were the same ones who cheered him on on the first day of The Open Championship. After the round, the golfer turned to X (previously Twitter) to describe how fans showed him incredible support and how he's looking forward to playing the rest of the event.The golfers' post read:&quot;Was happy to get this one away today. Support out there was unreal. See you tomorrow @TheOpen ☘️ #TheOpen.&quot;Lowry should easily make the cut if this practice swing does not result in a penalty. Even if it is fined, a golfer is normally handed a two-shot penalty for these incidents, and Lowry still has a good chance of playing over the weekend.