Shane Lowry reveals the real reason behind not being a part of the Genesis Scottish Open

The Genesis Scottish Open featured many professionals, but Shane Lowry was nowhere to be seen. Today, the golfer revealed some details about his MIA status during the golf tournament at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The $9,000,000 event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, witnessed a strong field at the Scotland golf venue. The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open was a big chance for golfers to showcase their skills before The Open Championship as well.

Despite Rory McIlroy playing, his buddy Shane Lowry was not spotted at North Berwick. According to a statement released by the pro, he was busy playing across different golf venues like Waterville and Adare Manor.

While talking with the press, Shane Lowry said (quoted by ASAP Sports):

"...the last two weeks I've played Portmarnock, The Island, Baltray, Waterville, Hogs Head and Adare Manor. So I've played some of the best courses we have in the country."

While talking about playing in Scotland, Lowry added:

"I feel fortunate that I have that on -- not on my doorstep, but I can go do that pretty easily. I've only played Scotland once in the last eight or ten years, and then I went to Hoylake and missed the cut. That didn't work out well."

Shane Lowry will be teeing off at the Open Championship in a couple of days from now. His diary contains a golden page from 2019 when the golfer won the Claret Jug. It was the same Royal Portrush, and Lowry outshone the rest of the field.

The golfer headlined the event with a six-shot margin after four rounds of play. Lowry ended the event with a total 15 under par 269 (overall 67-67-63-72).

Shane Lowry reveals how ready he is for the Open

Lowry took a much-needed break from golf tournaments before he takes another shot at the Claret Jug. In the meantime, the professional golfer spent some weeks playing golf casually around Waterville.

While talking with the media, Shane Lowry revealed how his time at Waterville went (quoted by ASAP Sports):

"...parked myself down in Waterville last week... played golf every day, played a lot of golf... it's been an amazing couple of weeks.

Lowry also revealed that he needed to spend some time with his family, which rejuvenated him before the upcoming battles he would face.

"I've had a nice time being back home... I kind of feel like a little bit rejuvenated... I've had a busy season, and it's about to be another kind of busy next three or four months, as well. I feel like I'm ready to go again," he added.

Lowry is yet to secure a win this season. The golfer has bagged multiple top 10s, including events like the Valspar Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The PGA Tour also secured two runner-ups at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the 2025 Truist Championship.

