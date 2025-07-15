Shane Lowry reflects on the Royal Portrush mural – “I didn't think I've immortalised myself”

Shane Lowry won the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush. Following the iconic win, the locals erected a mural depicting him hoisting the Claret Jug on the side of a house about a par 5 away from the course. Now, the Irish golfer receives received plenty of pictures of the mural and he’s glad he doesn’t have to drive by it this week.

Lowry, speaking ahead of the 153rd Open, claimed being ‘happy’ he’s driving opposite the mural on his way to Royal Portrush. Furthermore, the 38-year-old revealed that the ‘very special’ win in 2019 ‘didn’t actually change him much as a person.’ The three-time PGA Tour winner said he ‘didn't think he’d immortalised himself’ even after the giant mural was erected to celebrate his iconic major win.

Discussing his mural near Royal Portrush, Shane Lowry said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I'm happy I have to drive the other way. I don't have to drive past it every day… But I don't think it (2019 British Open win) actually changed me much as a person…

I didn't sit back and think, all these people tweeting me. I didn't sit back and scroll through all the tweets, or when my mural was put on the wall, I didn't think I've immortalised myself. Honestly, I'm just myself. Day-to-day, like I'm just myself. I just happen to be okay at golf and lucky enough that I got to achieve some pretty cool things. Honestly, that's how I feel about it.”

Shane Lowry finished at 15 under par on final day of The Open at Royal Portrush in 2019 to win his first major title. The Irishman beat England's Tommy Fleetwood by six strokes to cap a historic championship win.

Shane Lowry on people sending pictures of his mural

Despite downplaying it, Lowry went on to add that the mural carrying his iconic major win is “very special.” He admitted being clueless about reacting to it at first. Furthermore, the European Ryder Cupper acknowledged fans sharing pictures of them with the mural and dubbed it ‘special’ as well. He also cracked a joke about people’s poses in the pictures he gets.

Shane Lowry added:

“It is very special that -- I remember when they asked us about this. It was obviously over a year ago now or a good while ago. I didn't know what to make of it at the start, and then when they did it… then people kept sending me pictures... Everyone that comes up here sends me pictures standing beside it. Some of them I can't say what they were doing in it (laughter), but it is very special. I've done something special in my life.”

For the unversed, the mural of Lowy was unveiled last year in July. The artwork, completed by Derry-based artist Peaball, carried the Irishman hoisting the prestigious Claret Jug in front of the home crowd. Notably, this also served as a reminder of the record-breaking 237,750 fans who packed the venue in 2019 to watch their local hero make history.

