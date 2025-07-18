Shane Lowry opens up on 'unreal' support he received while teeing off at The Open 2025

After nearly taking a month-long break from professional golf, Shane Lowry returned to the Royal Portrush to play The Open Championship on Thursday. Lowry, 36, previously won this Major in 2019 on the very same course, which gives him a massive advantage at this year's competition.
While Lowry's advantage will be a big boost for him, another major boost is the crowd support he has. This crowd support in question was seen in full effect when Lowry teed off in Round 1 of The Open 2025. The 3x PGA Tour winner was greeted with a huge cheer by the crowd when his name was announced.
After Round 1 ended, Shane Lowry took some time to reflect on the 'unreal' support he received. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Lowry wrote:
"Was happy to get this one away today. Support out there was unreal. See you tomorrow @TheOpen ☘️ #TheOpen"
You can check Shane Lowry's post below:
Shane Lowry began The Open Championship 2025 on a strong note, and currently finds himself tied for 20th position with a score of 1-under par. To achieve this score, Lowry scored three birdies and two bogeys. It will be interesting to see if Lowry can better his prospects in Round 2.
What time will Shane Lowry tee off in Round 2 of The Open Championship 2025?
In Round 2 of The Open Championship 2025, Shane Lowry will tee off at 10:10 AM. The 2019 Open Championship winner will be paired with Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa in this round. Here is a detailed look at the tee times and pairings for Round 2 of the competition:
- 01:35 am: Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman
- 01:46 am: Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)
- 01:57 am: Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown
- 02:08 am: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)
- 02:19 am: Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia
- 02:30 am: Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace
- 02:41 am: Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino
- 02:52 am: Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)
- 03:03 am: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry
- 03:14 am: Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo
- 03:25 am: Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger
- 03:36 am: Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque
- 03:47 am: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall
- 04:03 am: Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner
- 04:14 am: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz
- 04:25 am: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann
- 04:36 am: Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee
- 04:47 am: Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
- 04:58 am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland
- 05:09 am: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 05:20 am: Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau
- 05:31 am: Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim
- 05:42 am: Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)
- 05:53 am: Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)
- 06:04 am: Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes
- 06:15 am: Young-han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell
- 06:26 am: Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin
- 06:47 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi
- 06:58 am: Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)
- 06:09 am: Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 07:20 am: Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake
- 07:31 am: Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard
- 07:42 am: Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson
- 07:53 am: Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert
- 08:04 am: Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu
- 08:15 am: Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood
- 08:26 am: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes
- 08:37 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)
- 08:48 am: Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg
- 09:04 am: Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier
- 09:15 am: Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)
- 09:26 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 09:37 am: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
- 09:48 am: Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka
- 09:59 am: Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm
- 10:10 am: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:21 am: Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge
- 10:32 am: Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed
- 10:43 am: Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)
- 10:54 am: Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen
- 11:05 am: Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg
- 11:16 am: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng