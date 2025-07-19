The Open Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of The Open Championship ended a few hours ago at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler has taken the lead with a landslide margin, outshining the field by four strokes ahead of the final round.
Below the World's Number one's solo spot, Haotong Li holds the second spot, currently holding a 54-hole total of 10 under par. Matt Fitzpatrick holds the solo third spot on the major leaderboard with a total of 9 under par.
The Open Championship round 4 will witness the current leader teeing off alongside Haotong Li around 2.30 pm BST. Fitzpatrick is grouped with Rory McIlroy for the final round on Sunday.
The duo will tee off for the final 18 holes of The Open Championship around 2:20 pm BST. The 2019 Open winner, Shane Lowry, will be teeing off for the last round of this major around 9 am BST with the Danish pro golfer, Jacob Skov Olesen.
Popular LIV Golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson have headed into the final round as well. DeChambeau tees off for The Open Championship Round 4 alongside Nathan Kimsey around 11:30 am BST. Mickelson will tee off alongside Dean Burmester at 8:40 am BST.
Xander Schauffele, who currently defends his 2024 title, will tee off around 2 pm BST for the final round. The golfer, who won The Open Championship last year, is paired with Tyrrell Hatton for Sunday.
The Open Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and full groupings
Here's a detailed look at the tee times and official pairings of the fourth round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Take a look (all timings in BST):
- 8:30 am: Matti Schmid, Riki Kawamoto
- 8:40 am: Dean Burmester, Phil Mickelson
- 8:50 am: Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Novak
- 9:00 am: Shane Lowry, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 9:10 am: Antoine Rozner, Viktor Hovland
- 9:20 am: Adrien Saddier, Ryggs Johnston
- 9:30 am: Romain Langasque, Jordan Spieth
- 9:40 am: Francesco Molinari, Matthew Jordan
- 9:55 am: Sergio Garcia, Justin Leonard
- 10:05 am: Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka
- 10:15 am: Aaron Rai, Jason Kokrak
- 10:25 am: Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas
- 10:35 am: Maverick McNealy, Henrik Stenson
- 10:45 am: Takumi Kanaya, Jordan Smith
- 10:55 am: Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler
- 11:10 am: Akshay Bhatia, Jon Rahm
- 11:20 am: Jesper Svensson, Thriston Lawrence
- 11:30 am: Bryson DeChambeau, Nathan Kimsey
- 11:40 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau
- 11:50 am: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:00 pm: JJ Spaun, John Parry
- 12:10 pm: Keegan Bradley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:25 pm: Marc Leishman, Lucas Glover
- 12:35 pm: Sungjae Im, Dustin Johnson
- 12:45 pm: Corey Conners, Lee Westwood
- 12:55 pm: Harry Hall, Justin Rose
- 1:05 pm: Ludvig Åberg, Kristoffer Reitan
- 1:15 pm: Oliver Lindell, Matt Wallace
- 1:25 pm: Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman
- 1:40 pm: Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:50 pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Russell Henley
- 2:00 pm: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton
- 2:10 pm: Harris English, Chris Gotterup
- 2:20 pm: Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2:30 pm: Haotong Li, Scottie Scheffler