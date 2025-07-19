The Open Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of The Open Championship ended a few hours ago at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler has taken the lead with a landslide margin, outshining the field by four strokes ahead of the final round.

Below the World's Number one's solo spot, Haotong Li holds the second spot, currently holding a 54-hole total of 10 under par. Matt Fitzpatrick holds the solo third spot on the major leaderboard with a total of 9 under par.

The Open Championship round 4 will witness the current leader teeing off alongside Haotong Li around 2.30 pm BST. Fitzpatrick is grouped with Rory McIlroy for the final round on Sunday.

The duo will tee off for the final 18 holes of The Open Championship around 2:20 pm BST. The 2019 Open winner, Shane Lowry, will be teeing off for the last round of this major around 9 am BST with the Danish pro golfer, Jacob Skov Olesen.

Popular LIV Golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson have headed into the final round as well. DeChambeau tees off for The Open Championship Round 4 alongside Nathan Kimsey around 11:30 am BST. Mickelson will tee off alongside Dean Burmester at 8:40 am BST.

Xander Schauffele, who currently defends his 2024 title, will tee off around 2 pm BST for the final round. The golfer, who won The Open Championship last year, is paired with Tyrrell Hatton for Sunday.

The Open Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and full groupings

Here's a detailed look at the tee times and official pairings of the fourth round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Take a look (all timings in BST):

8:30 am: Matti Schmid, Riki Kawamoto

Matti Schmid, Riki Kawamoto 8:40 am: Dean Burmester, Phil Mickelson

Dean Burmester, Phil Mickelson 8:50 am: Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Novak

Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Novak 9:00 am: Shane Lowry, Jacob Skov Olesen

Shane Lowry, Jacob Skov Olesen 9:10 am: Antoine Rozner, Viktor Hovland

Antoine Rozner, Viktor Hovland 9:20 am: Adrien Saddier, Ryggs Johnston

Adrien Saddier, Ryggs Johnston 9:30 am: Romain Langasque, Jordan Spieth

Romain Langasque, Jordan Spieth 9:40 am: Francesco Molinari, Matthew Jordan

Francesco Molinari, Matthew Jordan 9:55 am: Sergio Garcia, Justin Leonard

Sergio Garcia, Justin Leonard 10:05 am: Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka

Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka 10:15 am: Aaron Rai, Jason Kokrak

Aaron Rai, Jason Kokrak 10:25 am: Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas

Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas 10:35 am: Maverick McNealy, Henrik Stenson

Maverick McNealy, Henrik Stenson 10:45 am: Takumi Kanaya, Jordan Smith

Takumi Kanaya, Jordan Smith 10:55 am: Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler

Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler 11:10 am: Akshay Bhatia, Jon Rahm

Akshay Bhatia, Jon Rahm 11:20 am: Jesper Svensson, Thriston Lawrence

Jesper Svensson, Thriston Lawrence 11:30 am: Bryson DeChambeau, Nathan Kimsey

Bryson DeChambeau, Nathan Kimsey 11:40 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau 11:50 am: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 12:00 pm: JJ Spaun, John Parry

JJ Spaun, John Parry 12:10 pm: Keegan Bradley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:25 pm: Marc Leishman, Lucas Glover

Marc Leishman, Lucas Glover 12:35 pm: Sungjae Im, Dustin Johnson

Sungjae Im, Dustin Johnson 12:45 pm: Corey Conners, Lee Westwood

Corey Conners, Lee Westwood 12:55 pm: Harry Hall, Justin Rose

Harry Hall, Justin Rose 1:05 pm: Ludvig Åberg, Kristoffer Reitan

Ludvig Åberg, Kristoffer Reitan 1:15 pm: Oliver Lindell, Matt Wallace

Oliver Lindell, Matt Wallace 1:25 pm: Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman 1:40 pm: Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre

Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre 1:50 pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Russell Henley

Nicolai Hojgaard, Russell Henley 2:00 pm: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton

Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton 2:10 pm: Harris English, Chris Gotterup

Harris English, Chris Gotterup 2:20 pm: Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick

Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick 2:30 pm: Haotong Li, Scottie Scheffler

