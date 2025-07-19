"Bryson DeChambeau is slower than a snail" - Fans react to the LIV Golfer suggesting a solution for slow play

Slow pace continues to be a big issue in golf, and now Bryson DeChambeau has had his say on it. Following his third round at The Open Championship, the golfer offered a solution for the problem. Fans on social media have reacted to this.DeChambeau was playing the major alongside England's Nathan Kimsey when the clock appeared more brutal than the course. The LIV golfer was 16 holes in with five birdies already in his bag when he faced a major setback.While playing on hole 17, DeChambeau was noticeably taking his time which extended his group's pace of play. An official even ended up timing the Crushers GC leader for this and in the press conference, the golfer addressed it.According to the two-time US Open champion, every golfer from now on should be timed to improve the pace of play. During his post-round conference, Bryson DeChambeau said:&quot;The pace of play just never seems to be something that can get figured out. Is it one of those things? It's very simple... You individually time everybody for their whole entire round. Very simple. Nobody wants to do it.&quot;Take a look at the full clip of Bryson DeChambeau's post-round conference, posted by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter):Fans have now reacted to the LIV Golf star's comments. A section of them were critical of DeChambeau, while others had differing opinions on the matter.Take a look at some comments aimed at DeChambeau below NUCLR GOLF's post on X:&quot;Bryson is slower than a snail,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Pot calling the kettle black and hard and heat resistant. One of the slowest golfers in history,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Interesting coming from him. One of the most guilty,&quot; commented a fan.&quot;Excuses for not showing up and playing good, maybe if you were on the PGA Tour you’d play good in Majors,&quot; someone else commented about Bryson DeChambeau.&quot;Isn’t Bryson typically a slow player?&quot; wrote another.DeChambeau finished his third round with a round total of 3-under par 68.Exploring Bryson DeChambeau's The Open Championship Round 3 scorecardBryson DeChambeau scored a total five birdies and two bogeys on moving day at The Open Championship. Take a look at the detailed scorecard of DeChambeau's Round 3:Front Nine:par 4 Hole 1 — 5 (bogey)par 5 Hole 2 — 4 (birdie)par 3 Hole 3 — 2 (birdie)par 4 Hole 4 — 4par 4 Hole 5 — 3 (birdie)par 3 Hole 6 — 3par 5 Hole 7 — 4 (birdie)par 4 Hole 8 — 4par 4 Hole 9 — 4Front Nine total — 33 (-3)Back Nine:par 4 Hole 10 — 4par 4 Hole 11 — 4par 5 Hole 12 — 5par 3 Hole 13 — 4 (bogey)par 4 Hole 14 — 3 (birdie)par 4 Hole 15 — 4par 3 Hole 16 — 3par 4 Hole 17 — 4par 4 Hole 18 — 4Back Nine total — 35 (E)Total score in First Round = 3-under par 68