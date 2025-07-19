"Too scared to get exposed" - Bryson DeChambeau makes a big statement about fellow golfers at The Open

Bryson DeChambeau talked about the ongoing slow-play issues at the 2025 Open Championship during a press conference following Round 3 on Saturday, July 19. Since day one at Royal Portrush Golf Club, complaints have emerged that the tournament has been extremely slow, with golfers completing only 11 holes in up to four hours. DeChambeau addressed the issue, asking fellow golfers to be more brave with their play time.Bryson DeChambeau said that because no single golfer can be at fault, the tournament should have individual timings. He detailed that the system should be similar to par timing, and if players exceed it after numerous warnings, they may face a penalty.The LIV golfer explained (via GOLF.com on X):&quot;You individually time everybody for their whole entire round. Very simple. Nobody wants to do it. It's something that, because people are too scared to get exposed. You know, which I am an advocate for. I love to be timed, and I have no problem with that. My putting, I'm more deliberate, take more time on that. But when it comes to iron shots and off the team, pretty fast. Everybody plays a different style of game, and that's just the way it is.&quot;He added:&quot;Wish it was just, you know, a new system. I think it would be more fair towards everybody. You know, if somebody is playing slower, the guy can go up to them and say, hey man, you're over par with your time.&quot;Bryson DeChambeau said that his solution is simple, and he is expecting the authorities to do something about the slow-play issues.Bryson DeChambeau claims that the first two rounds of the Open Championship were &quot;out of control&quot;PGA: The 153rd Open - Second Round - Source: ImagnAfter Bryson DeChambeau pushed the idea of making individual timing, the reporters began to question this strategy. One of them even asked the golfer if he thought the circuit needed this and if this pattern worked. On this, DeChambeau noted how penalties may drastically alter situations, which is a much-needed shift given what is going on currently.Bryson DeChambeau also stated that throughout the first two rounds of the event, he saw things spiral out of hand. The two-time major winner declared (via GOLF.com on X):&quot;Yeah, I truly believe so. Once you start penalizing individuals for consecutive over, taking too much time. I mean, I can tell you the first two rounds it was out of control, what I saw. t's just that's the way people play. And then, I don't know. So, long story short, one day I hope we can have a better system.&quot;Bryson DeChambeau finished his third round of the competition with a total score of 3-under par, tying him for 34th place. He registered two bogeys and five birdies throughout Round 3 at Royal Portrush.