Bryson DeChambeau shares the real motive behind being a ‘content creator’

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most popular golfers in the world and is also a golf content creator. He recently shared the motive behind creating content, saying that it’s his way of growing the game of golf.

DeChambeau joined LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed league, in 2022. He also runs a YouTube channel where he posts golf-related content and has amassed over two million subscribers.

Last month, the Modesto-born golfer competed in The Duels, Dallas, a creator-focused competition featuring some of the biggest names in golf content creation. When speaking on the motive behind the competition, he said,

“We’re not here just to be content creators. We want to showcase the best golf in the world.”

The Duels, Dallas, is the third installment of its kind. It was held ahead of LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club. The competition featured LIV golfers and content creators playing in two-man teams.

Bryson DeChambeau partnered with Fat Perez to play in the $250,000 nine-hole, two-man scramble tournament. Other teams included Jon Rahm and Wesley Bryan, Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat, and Dean Burmester and George Bryan.

The Duels, Dallas, aired exclusively on Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube channel on July 15. In just one day, the video has garnered over 1.3 million views, with the numbers continuing to rise.

Is Bryson DeChambeau playing in the 2025 Open Championship?

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau - Image Source: Imagn

Last week, Bryson DeChambeau teed off in LIV Golf Andalucia at the Real Club Valderrama. He had an average performance in the tournament and finished with his poorest LIV result of the season— T30.

This weekend, the nine-time PGA Tour player will compete in the 153rd edition of the Open Championship, the final major tournament of the year. A two-time major champion, he has won the US Open twice but has yet to win the Open Championship.

During a press conference ahead of the tournament at Royal Portrush, Bryson DeChambeau expressed confidence in his form. He said (via ASAP Sports),

“The times I’ve been over here, for some reason, my golf swing hasn’t been where it needs to be. Right now it feels as good as it’s ever been.”

Earlier in the year, DeChambeau competed in the other three majors of the year— the Masters, PGA Championship, and US Open. He tied for fifth in the Masters Tournament after scoring 7-under 281, four strokes behind the lead.

One spot away from the lead, DeChambeau missed the PGA Championship title after scoring 6-under. He tied for second position with two other golfers while Scottie Scheffler claimed the title with 11-under.

Notably, the 31-year-old golfer teed off in the US Open at Oakmont Country Club but didn’t make it past the second round. He scored 10-over 150 after two rounds and missed the cut line.

