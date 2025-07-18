"I can't give up" - Bryson DeChambeau credits his 'dad' after making a comeback in Round 2 of The Open

After a disastrous Round 1, Bryson DeChambeau fought his way back at The Open Championship. Following the second round of the major, the LIV Golf star shared some heartwarming words about his father while talking with the press.After the first 18 holes, the Crushers GC Captain was sitting at T144 with a total score of 7-over par. DeChambeau fared much better in the second round of The 2025 Open Championship.During his post-round conference, DeChambeau credited his dad for instilling the never give up mentality in him.&quot;I woke up this morning, I said, 'You know what... I can't give up'. My dad always told me to never to give up. Just got to keep going, and that's what I did today and I was proud of the way I fought back...&quot;Bryson DeChambeau ended his Round 2 with a total 6-under par 65. Talking about his performance, the golfer said:&quot;Really really persevered through some emotionally difficult moments and to hold myself together and not get pissed... I was very proud of myself.&quot;Take a look at the full clip featuring quotes from DeChambeau shared by LIV Golf on X:Bryson DeChambeau started his second round at The Open Championship with a par, followed by a birdie. The two-time US Open champion kept on scoring consistent pars for the next four holes.While playing on holes 7 and 9, he hit two birdies. On the back nine, DeChambeau scored three straight birdies on holes 12, 13 and 14. He scored another birdie on the par 4 hole 17.Throughout the round, DeChambeau scored only one bogey, while playing on hole 11.Bryson DeChambeau's The Open Championship Round 2 scorecard exploredBryson DeChambeau carded a total of seven birdies and one bogey while playing in the second round at The Open Championship. Here's a detailed breakdown of the two-time major winner's round scorecard.Front Nine:par 4 Hole 1 — 4par 5 Hole 2 — 4 (birdie)par 3 Hole 3 — 3par 4 Hole 4 — 4par 4 Hole 5 — 4par 3 Hole 6 — 3par 5 Hole 7 — 4 (birdie)par 4 Hole 8 — 4par 4 Hole 9 — 3 (birdie)Front Nine total — 33 (-3)Back Nine:par 4 Hole 10 — 4par 4 Hole 11 — 5 (bogey)par 5 Hole 12 — 4 (birdie)par 3 Hole 13 — 2 (birdie)par 4 Hole 14 — 3 (birdie)par 4 Hole 15 — 4par 3 Hole 16 — 3par 4 Hole 17 — 3 (birdie)par 4 Hole 18 — 4Back Nine total — 32 (-3)Total score in Second Round = 6-under par 65