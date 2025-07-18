  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • "I can't give up" - Bryson DeChambeau credits his 'dad' after making a comeback in Round 2 of The Open

"I can't give up" - Bryson DeChambeau credits his 'dad' after making a comeback in Round 2 of The Open

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:16 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty
Bryson DeChambeau during The 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

After a disastrous Round 1, Bryson DeChambeau fought his way back at The Open Championship. Following the second round of the major, the LIV Golf star shared some heartwarming words about his father while talking with the press.

Ad

After the first 18 holes, the Crushers GC Captain was sitting at T144 with a total score of 7-over par. DeChambeau fared much better in the second round of The 2025 Open Championship.

During his post-round conference, DeChambeau credited his dad for instilling the never give up mentality in him.

"I woke up this morning, I said, 'You know what... I can't give up'. My dad always told me to never to give up. Just got to keep going, and that's what I did today and I was proud of the way I fought back..."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bryson DeChambeau ended his Round 2 with a total 6-under par 65. Talking about his performance, the golfer said:

"Really really persevered through some emotionally difficult moments and to hold myself together and not get pissed... I was very proud of myself."

Take a look at the full clip featuring quotes from DeChambeau shared by LIV Golf on X:

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau started his second round at The Open Championship with a par, followed by a birdie. The two-time US Open champion kept on scoring consistent pars for the next four holes.

While playing on holes 7 and 9, he hit two birdies. On the back nine, DeChambeau scored three straight birdies on holes 12, 13 and 14. He scored another birdie on the par 4 hole 17.

Throughout the round, DeChambeau scored only one bogey, while playing on hole 11.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau's The Open Championship Round 2 scorecard explored

Bryson DeChambeau carded a total of seven birdies and one bogey while playing in the second round at The Open Championship. Here's a detailed breakdown of the two-time major winner's round scorecard.

Front Nine:

  • par 4 Hole 1 — 4
  • par 5 Hole 2 — 4 (birdie)
  • par 3 Hole 3 — 3
  • par 4 Hole 4 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 5 — 4
  • par 3 Hole 6 — 3
  • par 5 Hole 7 — 4 (birdie)
  • par 4 Hole 8 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 9 — 3 (birdie)
  • Front Nine total — 33 (-3)
Ad

Back Nine:

  • par 4 Hole 10 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 11 — 5 (bogey)
  • par 5 Hole 12 — 4 (birdie)
  • par 3 Hole 13 — 2 (birdie)
  • par 4 Hole 14 — 3 (birdie)
  • par 4 Hole 15 — 4
  • par 3 Hole 16 — 3
  • par 4 Hole 17 — 3 (birdie)
  • par 4 Hole 18 — 4
  • Back Nine total — 32 (-3)

Total score in Second Round = 6-under par 65

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications