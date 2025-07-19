$60M-worth Bryson DeChambeau reveals gear tweak amid The Open – “It might be for everything”

Bryson DeChambeau recently revealed that he has been practicing with a new golf ball at the ongoing 2025 Open Championship. The LIV golfer mentioned this move during the post-round conference on day two of the Open Championship, when he finished 6-under par on Friday, July 18.

DeChambeau, who is worth $60 million according to the Celebrity Net Worth website, also mentioned that he is now experimenting with different things and attempting to find out a ball that will assist him work with his pace.

A reporter pointed this out in front of Bryson DeChambeau, and at first, he was shocked after hearing about using a new golf ball. He stated,

"I'm using a different golf ball?"

Later, the reporter pointed out the practice part and asked DeChambeau whether he aims to continue using it after The Open Championship. The two-time major winner revealed that he aims to control his loft during the swing, which will allow him to land the ball closer to the hole or on the fairway with greater accuracy. DeChambeau further explained (quoted by ASAP Sports):

"It might be for everything. Most likely for everything. I need a golf ball that, on wedges, can click on the face more consistently. I get a lot of slipping on the face just because of how vertical I am and how much loft I have, and it just rolls up the face and launches with no spin most of the time on my shots, so getting something that comes off at a more consistent trajectory in adverse conditions is really the goal."

As of this writing, Bryson DeChambeau is tied for 33rd place in the last major of this season. After his third round play, he has a total score of 2-under par, which is a significant improvement after his first round of 7-over par. DeChambeau still has one round to go, and he has the opportunity to finish even closer to the top of the leaderboard.

Bryson DeChambeau explains how the new golf ball is helping him throughout the practice sessions

The 153rd Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau has an immaculate record on both dry and green courses. But when it comes to windy conditions, his record has been mixed. In recent years, DeChambeau has sought to adapt more to windy conditions, and it appears that this new golf ball is just one component of that effort.

During the same press conference, the golfer outlined how he intends to change his game in the wind by next year.

The 9-time PGA Tour winner stated (quoted by ASAP Sports):

"Look, I'm working with somebody that's going to get me a ball that works better for my speeds. Hopefully, there's some more improvements to be made there. That's something I hope to complete in the next year. I need help out here. I hit it way too high. I've tried to lower my flight but I compress down on it really hard and the thing just -- I spin it like crazy, and then on my wedges I don't spin it. Launches high with no spin."

He added:

"I'm working on a few things that'll help get that launch down while controlling the spin so it's more predictable out of my wedge shots."

Bryson DeChambeau failed to make the cut at the U.S. Open last month after impressive top-five finishes in the first two major of the 2025 season.

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More