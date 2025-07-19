  • home icon
  Trevor Immelman rates Scottie Scheffler's shots as he drops an honest view about the World No. 1

Trevor Immelman rates Scottie Scheffler's shots as he drops an honest view about the World No. 1

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 19, 2025 18:51 GMT
Trevor Immelman and Scottie Scheffler
Trevor Immelman and Scottie Scheffler (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler has dominated the Open Championship. As of this writing, the world's top ranked golfer finds himself three shots clear at the top of the standings. Scheffler has been hitting some excellent shots on the course. His performance has earned praise from 2008 Masters winner Trevor Immelman.

Immelman illustrated how Scheffler's shots are incredible, making him very difficult to compete against. He noted that nearly all of Scheffler's shots are eight out of 10, which is not an easy accomplishment. Immelman left this comment in response to another post in praise of Scheffler.

A post from golf writer Garrett Morrison said:

"When it comes to the "playing golf" part of playing golf, Scottie Scheffler is quite good."
Responding to this, Immelman added his rating for Scheffler's shots. His comment read:

"He just keeps stacking 8/10 shots…..hard to compete against."
Scottie Scheffler has been dominant this year, winning three times: the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the 2025 PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament. He is also a two-time Masters champion and won the Olympic gold medal in golf last year.

Coincidentally, Trevor Immelman shared some advice for Scottie Scheffler ahead of The Open Championship.

Trevor Immelman advised Scottie Scheffler not to panic during the Open Championship

The 153rd Open - Day Three - Source: Getty
The 153rd Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Being ranked number one in the world already puts a lot of strain on one's mind. Going into any event, you are the favorite, and Scottie Scheffler's situation was no exception. Even in the power rankings ahead of The Open Championship, he was ranked first, but Trevor Immelman stated that Scheffler should escape the pressure of expectations.

The retired golfer stated on CBS Sports that Scheffler seemed to be frustrated and should not panic. Immelman also predicted that if Scheffler worked on this, he would finish in the top ten at the 2025 Open Championship, and based on the current leaderboard, it appears that the prediction is coming true.

He stated:

"He seems a little frustrated, but absolutely not anything to panic about for sure. I’m not concerned about his chances at all going into The Open. He’s still really in a lot of ways still trying to come to grips with links golf, but as I’ve watched him on the range and throughout the course of the last few days, the game still seems there."
Immelman added:

"He just needs to tidy up the driver. Off the tee today, didn’t really give himself many opportunities, just the five fairways. And like we touched on earlier, it’s very hard to be aggressive and attack when you’re constantly coming out of these pot bunkers or the rough."

Scottie Scheffler finds himself in an excellent position to win The Open Championship, with the likes of Haotong Li, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy among those chasing him.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

