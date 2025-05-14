$50M-worth golf legend ‘roots’ for Jordan Spieth winning the career Grand Slam at PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy achieved his long-awaited career Grand Slam with the Masters win last month. With the Green Jacket win, the Northern Irishman became the sixth-ever golfer to achieve the big feat. Interestingly, golf legend Gary Player, who himself is in the exclusive champions’ club, has backed Jordan Spieth to become the seventh golfer to complete the Grand Slam.

Jordan Spieth currently has three major championships. The 31-year-old won the Masters and US Open titles in 2015 and bagged The Open Championship two years later. However, he is yet to win the PGA Championship. Interestingly, he came close in 2015, but finished runner-up in the end as Jason Day clinched the title. Player has now revealed that he is ‘rooting for Jordan Spieth to capture the career Grand Slam’ this weekend.

The $50 million-worth South African golfer, who has nine major championships, dubbed Spieth “one of the most talented golfers on Tour.” He called the latter a ‘magician’ while lauding him ahead of the major weekend. Notably, the 89-year-old even recalled his and Jack Nicklaus’ close Grand Slam titles as Spieth stands chance to win it the same year as McIlroy.

Gary Player wrote on X:

“This week, I am rooting for Jordan Spieth to capture the career Grand Slam. I have been a big fan of Jordan for a long time and do feel he is one of the most talented golfers on Tour right now. He is a magician, especially around the greens…

I’m getting nostalgic thinking about how close together Jack and I accomplished this feat, and Jordan and Rory could do it in the same year, which has never happened! It would be amazing for our game and amplify what it means to win all four Majors. Good luck to all the Touring and PGA professionals competing this week at Quail Hollow! GP”

It is pertinent to note that Player completed the grand slam in 1965 by winning at the US Open. Now, the ace golfer sits in the exclusive club in the company of Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and the latest member Rory McIlroy.

Jordan Spieth downplays Grand Slam storyline at PGA Championship

While Player announced his backing for Jordan Spieth’s big Grand Slam attempt, the golfer himself has downplayed the storyline. The 13-time PGA Tour winner on Tuesday sounded off on how his big Grand Slam chances were often overlooked in the past. He claimed that the matter has come into discussion after a while due to McIlroy’s big Masters win.

The three-time major winner said it has been surprising to see the dynamic nature of the storyline each year. However, the ace golfer admitted he was inspired watching McIlroy attempt the Grand Slam for years.

Replying to a media query on whether he is more focused on winning the Grand Slam this year, Jordan Spieth said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I don't think so. It's been more -- I've been surprised at -- there's been a number of years I've come to the PGA, and no one's really asked me about it. There's been some years where it was a story line, I guess.

It's funny, I think, if Rory didn't, then it wouldn't have been a story line for me here necessarily… But it's always circled on the calendar. For me, if I could only win one tournament for the rest of my life, I'd pick this one for that reason. Obviously watching Rory win after giving it a try for a number of years was inspiring.”

Spieth opined McIlroy made the achievement ‘look a lot easier.’ However, he admitted his wish to ‘throw his hat in the ring and give it a chance come the weekend this week.’

