$50M-worth golfer says players have it ‘good’ at Travelers Championship after harsh US Open outing

Jason Day opened up about playing at the Travelers Championship after his tough time on the greens at the 2025 US Open. The Australian golfer settled in T23 at last week's Major.

At this week's Travelers Championship, Jason Day had a good start. He played the opening round of 66 and then carded another round of 66 to settle in solo fourth place. In the post-round press conference, the Aussie talked about the event and said that it's "good" to play in Connecticut. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think Travelers does a fantastic job. People here in Cromwell, or Connecticut, at least, they enjoy having the tournament here. I think it goes both ways. I think the fans and even the players don't realize how good we have it here.

"I think everyone is just really happy that the tournament is here, and I think we take it for granted sometimes that Travelers -- they do put a great tournament on. It's a great golf course, great facility," he added.

Day, who has a net worth of $50 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), further explained the reason for not missing the Travelers Championship despite his disappointing outing at the US Open.

"When you're coming out of a U.S. Open, you kind of -- I typically would take the week off, so it was very difficult for me to miss this one. And mind you, with some injuries I've had, I've missed two Signature Events, and I'm a little behind the -- this is my 12th event for the year. So it's kind of difficult. I'm a little bit in catch-up mode right now, so I've got to try and play as much as I can," he added.

Meanwhile, after two rounds of the Travelers Championship, Justin Thomas took the lead in the game at 9-under in a tie with opening-round leader Scottie Scheffler and English golfer Tommy Fleetwood, who jumped six spots on the leaderboard after carding 65 on Friday. Austin Eckroat, who was in a tie with Scheffler after the first round, tied for fifth after 36 holes with Denny McCarthy.

A look into Jason Day's performance at the Travelers Championship 2025

Jason Day started his game at the 2025 Travelers Championship on the first tee hole on Thursday, June 19. He made a bogey on the sixth and then a birdie on the seventh. On the back nine, he was impressive and carded four consecutive birdies to settle for a total score of 4-under 66.

In the second round of the tournament, the Australian started the game on the first tee hole and carded a birdie followed by a bogey on the third. He made three bogeys and three birdies for an even-par score on the front nine, but on the back nine added four birdies for another round of 4-under 66.

With a total of 8-under, he settled in solo third place, just one stroke behind the second-round leaders. Day is scheduled to tee off for the third round of the Travelers Championship in a group with Tommy Fleetwood at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 21.

