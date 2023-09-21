6 big-name LPGA stars missing from the 2023 Solheim Cup field

The top players from both the European and US teams are gearing up for the 2023 Solheim Cup, just two days away.

While most of the top-ranked players will be present at the Finca Cortesn Golf Club from Friday, September 22 to 24, a few will miss the Málaga event for various reasons, including performance.

In this article, we will look at the six top golfers who are absent from the 18th Solheim Cup.

Six top LPGA stars missing from the 2023 Solheim Cup field

1) Ruoning Yin

Ruoning Yin became the only second Chinese golfer to become the World No. 1 in Rolex rankings

The 20-year-old Chinese golfer had a stellar 2023 season but won't be in action this week due to the Solheim Cup, which pits Europe against the US. Yin secured her maiden LPGA Tour title at the 2023 DIO Implant LA Open and followed it up with her first major victory at the Women’s PGA Championship.

After her impressive performance this year, Yin reached the top of the World Rankings in September.

2) Jin Young Ko

Jin Young Ko during the CPKC Women's Open

Jin Young Ko, another superstar golfer, is also not featured in this week's event for the same reason as Yin. She secured her first win this year at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and followed it up with a victory at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Besides, Ko also finished as the runner-up at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Currently, she is ranked 4th in the Rolex Women's Golf rankings.

3) Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the highest-ranked European to be absent from the Solheim Cup

World No. 52 Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the highest-ranked European golfer to miss out on the 2023 Solheim Cup. She has featured in three Solheim Cup editions (2013, 2017, and 2019) and has an overall record of 3-6-1.

She played in 18 events this season and missed just two cuts. Her best performance was the T3 finish at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

4) Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko has struggled in the ongoing season so far

Lydia Ko wasn't eligible for selection due to her Kiwi nationality. She didn't have a great season, starting the year as the world's No. 1 but falling to ninth place in the latest rankings.

The 26-year-old Kiwi hasn't finished in the top 30 of any event since her T6 finish at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February.

5)Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson during the Kroger Queen City Championship

Henderson is another player to miss out on the biennial event due to her nationality. The 26-year-old Canadian is World No. 12 at the moment and has a good 2023 season.

Henderson started the year with a victory at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and later finished runner-up at the Amundi Evian Championship.

6) Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee celebrates with the trophy after winning the Kroger Queen City Championship

Minjee Lee is an Australian player, which means she wasn't eligible for the Solheim Cup either. She recently won the Kroger Queen City Championship, her first win since the 2022 US Women's Open.

Currently ranked 7th in the Rolex rankings, she finished T7 at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic and was placed in the Top 20 in the Amundi Evian, US Women’s Open, and PGA Championship.