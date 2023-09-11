Where is Minjee Lee from? LPGA golfer’s ethnicity, birthplace, and more explored

Minjee Lee won the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship on Sunday, September 10, by defeating Charlie Hull in a playoff hole. This victory marked her ninth LPGA Tour title and her first since the 2022 US Women's Open.

Born on May 27, 1996, in Perth, Western Australia, Minjee Lee is of Korean descent. However, her parents moved to Australia in the early 1990s.

Lee is not the first golfer in her family. Her father, Soonam Lee, played golf competitively in South Korea and still plays with a single handicap.

Her mother, Clara Lee, also played golf and was a teaching professional. Lee's brother, Min Woo Lee, is a PGA Tour player and is ranked 47th in the original World Golf Rankings.

Minjee Lee became the youngest golfer to win the WA Amateur Open in 2010 while studying at Methodist Ladies College, Perth. She joined Corpus Christi College in 2012 but left the college the following year.

She claimed the 2012 US Girls' Junior. She also won the Australian Women's Amateur Trophy in 2013 and 2014.

These victories helped her become the top-ranked golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings in February 2014. She held the No.1 amateur ranking until September of that year when she turned pro.

Lee won the Kingsmill Championship in 2015, her first LPGA Tour title, after beating Ryu So-yeon by a two-stroke margin. She won the Lotte Championship the next year, defeating Katie Burnett and In-gee Chun with a single stroke.

Lee has won 12 professional events so far, including nine on the LPGA Tour, two on the LET, and two on the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

The Australian won her first major in 2021 at the Evian Championship and went on to claim the US Women's Open the following year. She has also finished in the top 3 of the rest of the majors as well.

Here are Minjee Lees's professional wins:

LPGA Tour:

2015 Kingsmill Championship

2016 Lotte Championship

2016 Blue Bay LPGA

2018 LPGA Volvik Championship

2019 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

2021 Amundi Evian Championship

2022 Cognizant Founders Cup

2022 US Women's Open

2023 Kroger Queen City Championship.

Ladies European Tour wins:

2018 Oates Victorian Open

2020 Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic.

ALPG Tour wins:

2014 Oates Victorian Open (Amateur)

2018 Oates Victorian Open (co-sanctioned by LET).

How has Minjee Lee performed in 2023?

Minjee Lee in action at the LPGA Tour

Here's a look at Minjee Lee's performance in 2023:

Honda LPGA Thailand: 67

HSBC Women's World Championship: T52

The Chevron Championship: T41

JM Eagle LA Championship: T44

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown:

Cognizant Founders Cup: 2

Mizuho Americas Open: T13

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: T13

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T20

U.S. Women's Open: T13

Dana Open: T7

The Amundi Evian Championship: T16

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open: T13

AIG Women's Open: T50

CPKC Women's Open: T22

Kroger Queen City Championship: 1.