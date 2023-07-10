Who won the US Women’s Open 2023? Final leaderboard explored

Allisen Corpuz registered a maiden victory at the 2023 US Women's Open. The American golfer played the last round of 69 to win the major tournament by three strokes over Charles Hull and Ji Yai Shin.

Allisen entered the final round within the top five on the leaderboard. She hit some spectacular shots in the final round on Sunday to win her first major championship.

Corpuz dominated the field throughout the tournament. She played four rounds of 69-70-71-69 to finish with a total of 9 under 279 and took home a cheque of $2 million.

Allisen said about her victory:

“Unreal. This week has just felt like a dream come true. It’s been awesome to be out at Pebble this week. Every few holes I kind of looked out and said, ‘I’m out here at Pebble Beach. There’s not many places better than this.’ I just tried to keep grounded and playing my game.”

The third-round leader Nasa Hataoka slipped down two positions following the final round where she scored 76. Bailey Tardy also finished in fourth place with a score of three under par 285.

US Women’s Open 2023 Leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 US Women's Open:

1. Allisen Corpuz: -9

T 2. Charley Hull: -6

T2. Ji Yai Shin: -6

T4. Nasa Hataoka: -3

T4. Bailey Tardy: -3

T6. Ayaka Furue: -2

T6. Hyo Joo Kim: -2

8. Hae Ram Ryu: E

T9. Rose Zhang: +1

T9. Maza Stark: +1

11. Ally Ewing: +2

12. Brooke Henderson: +3

T13. Hannah Green: +4

T13. Min Ji Park: +4

T13. Grace Kim: +4

T13. Aya Kinoshita: +4

T13. Minjee Lee: +4

T13. Xiyu Janet Lin: +4

T20. Yuka Saso: +5

T20. Ruoning Yin: +5

T20. Carlotta Ciganda: +5

T20. Lizette Salas: +5

T20. Angel Lin: +5

T20. Andrea Lee: +5

T20. Hye-Jin Choi: +5

T27. Jeongeun Lee6: +6

T27. Patty Tavatanakit: +6

T27. Gaby Lopez: +6

T27. In Gee Chun: +6

T31. Gemma Dryburgh: +7

T31. Leona Maguire: +7

T33. Aditi Ashok: +8

T33. Pajaree Anannarukarn: +8

T33. Ruixin Liu: +8

T33. Gabriela Ruffels: +8

T33. Benedetta Moresco: +8

T33. Mao Saigo: +8

T33. Mina Harigae: +8

T33. Lydia Ko: +8

T33. Azahara Munoz: +8

T33. Amy Young: +8

T33. Perrine Delacour: +8

T45. Aine Donegan: +8

T45. Bronte Law: +9

T45. Celine Boutier: +9

T48. Cheyenne Knight: +10

T48. Amari Avery: +10

T48. Chisato Iwai: +10

T48. Marina Alex: +10

T48. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +10

T53. Linn Grant: +11

T53. Da Yeon Lee: +11

T53. Miyu Sato: +11

T53. Haeji Kang: +11

T53. So Yeon Ryu: +11

T53. Dottie Ardina: +11

T59. Albane Valenzuela: +12

T59. Emma Spitz: +12

T59. Monet Chun: +12

T59. Lady Duncan: +12

T59. Brittany Lang: +12

T64. A Lim Kim: +13

T64. Haruka Kawasaki: +13

T64. Haru Nomura: +13

T64. Nelly Korda: +13

T68. Kana Mikashima: +14

T68. Ashleigh Buhai: +14

70. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +15

T71. Jenny Coleman: +16

T71. Minami Katsu: +16

73. Moriyu Jutanugarn: +19

74. Charlotte Thomas: +22

