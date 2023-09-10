Minjee Lee WITB: Exploring what’s inside the Australian golfer’s bag

Minjee Lee registered a two-stroke lead over Charley Hull and Peiyun Chien at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship. She played the third round of 7-under 65 on Saturday, September 9, to take the lead.

Lee plays with Srixon's golf gear. She uses a Srixon ZX7 driver with a Mitsubishi Diamana DF50-R 45. Most of her golfing gear is of Srixon, while she plays with Cleveland wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter as of 2022.

She has not made many changes to her bag in the last year and has continued to dominate the golf course this year.

Here is what's in Minjee Lee's bag:

Driver

Specification: Srixon ZX7 (Mitsubishi Diamana DF50-R 45.5″ shaft) 10.5 degrees

3-Wood

Specification: Srixon ZXF #3 (Fujikura Ventus Red 6-R 42 7/8″ shaft), 16 degrees

5-Wood

Specification: Srixon ZXF #5, (Fujikura Ventus Red 6-R, 42.5″ shaft), 18 degrees

Hybrid

Specification: Srixon ZXH #4 (Graphite Design Hyb 85-R 39.5″ shaft)

Irons

Specification: Srixon ZX7 (5-P; SteelFiber i80-Stiff shafts)

Wedges

Specification: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (50, 54-Mid, 58-low Nippon NS Pro 950 shafts)

Putter

Specification: Scotty Cameron Circle T Newport 2 Special Select

Ball

Specification: Srixon Z-Star

Minjee Lee's career

Minjee Lee was born on May 27, 1996, in Perth, Western Australia. She became the youngest golfer to win the WA Amateur Open in 2010 while studying at Methodist Ladies College, Perth.

In 2012, she moved to Corpus Christi College but left the college in 2013. She won the 2012 US Girls' Junior and then clinched the Australian Women's Amateur trophy in 2013. She successfully defended the title in 2014.

During her amateur career, Lee topped the World Amateur Golf Rankings after winning the Oates Victorian Open while playing on the ALPG Tour. Lee started her professional journey in 2015.

She gained her LPGA Tour title in 2015 at the Kingsmill Championship and a year later clinched her second Tour title at the Lotte Championship.

Lee also represented Australia at the 2016 Summer Olympics and finished in T17 position. She has won 11 professional tournaments in her career, including eight on the LPGA Tour, two on LET, and two on ALPG Tour.

Minjee Lee also won two Major tournaments in her career. She won the Evian Championship in 2021 and then went on to clinch the US Women's Open title in 2022. Her best finish at the Chevron Championship came in 2017, when she was tied for T3, and T2 at the Women's PGA Championship, and third at the 2020 Women's British Open.

Lee is currently plying trade at the Kroger Queen City Championship and after three rounds, she has a two-stroke lead in the game. The final of the event will take place on Sunday, September 10.