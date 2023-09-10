“Having the momentum really helps” - Minjee Lee assesses her game ahead of the Final Round of 2023 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship

Minjee Lee topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship after playing three rounds. She registered a two-stroke lead over Charley Hull and Peiyun Chien after playing a round of 65 on Saturday.

Lee opened up about her performance in an interview with the media saying that she had fun playing at the tournament and looking forward to the last round.

The 27-year-old said (via Cincinnati.com):

"(The three birdies) gave me a little bit of confidence going into the rest of the round. Obviously having a fun start is always nice, and when you're putting it really well, it also helps ... I think just having the momentum really helps."

Minjee Lee began his professional career in 2014 and has already won 11 competitions. She has eight LPGA Tour victories, two Ladies European Tour triumphs, and two ALPG Tour triumphs. She has competed in all four major competitions throughout her career, winning the trophy twice, including the 2021 Evian Championship and the 2022 US Women's Open.

When will Minjee Lee tee off at the 2023 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship on Sunday?

Lee started her game at the 2023 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship with three back-to-back birdies on the first three holes of the opening round on Thursday, September 7. She played a bogey-free first round after making five birdies.

She started the second round with a bogey on the first hole and added another bogey on the fourth hole and carded six birdies on Friday. She followed by another bogey-free round on Saturday. She made seven birdies to score 65 to settle with a total of under 15.

Minjee Lee will start the fourth round of the Kroger Queen City Championship on Sunday, September 10, at 11:20 a.m. ET on the first hole. She will pair up with Charley Hull and Pie-yun Chien.

Ally Ewing will tee off for the fourth round at 10:25 a.m. ET with Yealimi Noh and Maria Gabriella Lopez while Lydia Ko will pair up with Xiyu Lin and Muni He.

Here are notable pairing and tee times of the 2023 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship's fourth round:

10:58 AM ET Hole 1 Ruoning Yin (-9/8th), Andrea Lee (-9/8th), Ariya Jutanugarn (-10/7th)

11:20 AM ET Hole 1 Charley Hull (-13/2nd), Pie-Yun Chien (-13/2nd), Minjee Lee (-15/1st)

11:09 AM ET Hole 1 Yuka Saso (-11/5th), Madelene Sagstrom (-11/5th), Morgane Metraux (-12/4th)

10:25 AM ET Hole 1 Yealimi Noh (-6/15th), Maria Gabriela Lopez (-6/15th), Ally Ewing (-6/15th)

9:19 AM ET Hole 1 Muni He (-3/34th), Lydia Ko (-3/34th), Xiyu Lin (-3/34th)

9:52 AM ET Hole 10 Thidapa Suwannapura (E/57th), Stephanie Kyriacou (E/57th), Sarah Kemp (E/57th)

10:14 AM ET Hole 1 Pavarisa Yoktuan (-6/15th), Perrine Delacour (-6/15th), Hye-jin Choi (-6/15th)

9:52 AM ET Hole 1 Jennifer Kupcho (-5/22nd), Mariah Stackhouse (-4/27th), Rose Zhang (-5/22nd)

9:30 AM ET Hole 1 Gabriela Ruffels (-4/27th), Elizabeth Szokol (-4/27th), Nanna Madsen (-4/27th)

10:47 AM ET Hole 10 Yu Liu (+3/75th), Olivia Cowan (+2/69th), Maria Fassi (+2/69th)