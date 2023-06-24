6 big names missing the Friday cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 witnessed some of the biggest names in women's golf bow out early in the tournament.

The second round at Baltusrol Golf Club was quite a wild ride for the players. Leon Maguire jumped five spots to finish as the 36-hole leader. Celine Borge continued to impress as she concluded at T2 along with Xiyu Lin and Mel Reid.

While Lexi Thompson made a quick comeback to get just inside the cutline, players like Nelly Korda and Atthaya Thitikul missed the cutline by quite a margin.

Here's a look at some of the prominent names to miss the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023.

Six big players to miss the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023

1) Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda was the biggest name to fail to make a cut at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Nelly Korda was the biggest name who didn't make it to the weekend of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The World No. 2 was returning to action after a month, and the rustiness in her game was quite visible at Baltusrol.

Korda had a poor start on Thursday with a 76 and went worse with a 77 on the following day, aggregating at 11-under. This is the first time she has missed the cut since the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open.

2) Georgia Hall

Georgia Hall couldn't make it to weekend at Baltusrol

Georgia Hall had a nightmare opening as she carded an 8-over 79 in the first round, which meant a lot of work needed to be done on Friday. The World No. 8 did improve on day 2, as she shot 1-over 72 at Baltusrol, but it wasn't enough to get inside the cutline.

Hall has been consistent this season, and this was her first missed cut this year.

3) Maja Stark

Maja Stark during 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic

Maja Stark posted two straight 76s to book an early flight home. Over two days, she made just two birdies and went on to make eight bogeys and two double bogeys.

The upcoming star has made three top-10 finishes in 2023. This is the second time she has missed the cut this year.

4) Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Kupcho had a disappointing outing at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Jennifer Kupcho was coming at Baltusrol with good form as she had recently finished runner-up at the Mizuho Americas Open and ended up in T6 at the Meijer LPGA Classic. However the results did't go in her favor this time.

The 2022 Chevron Championship winner failed to make a cut in a second straight major after shooting 5-over 76 on Friday. She could make only one bogey in her second round.

5) Charley Hull

Charley Hull failed to make a cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Charley Hull had a poor opener at KPMG Women's PGA Championship with 79. A 76 on Friday didn't help either as she exited the tournament at 13-over.

This was Hull's second straight missed cut at the majors and also the back-to-back missed cut.

6) Atthaya Thitikul

Atthaya Thitikul during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two

Atthaya Thitikul was another surprising name who couldn't make it to the remaining two rounds at Baltusrol. She shot 75 and 77 over two days to end up outside the cutline.

This was her first missed cut at the major. Prior to this event, she made top-10 finishes in the five major appearances and four in the last five starts.

Poll : 0 votes