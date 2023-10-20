6 Japanese golfers in impressive form at the 2023 Zozo Championship ft. Satoshi Kodaira and Mikumu Horikawa

The second day of the 2023 Zozo Championship concluded with Beau Hossler shooting 5-under 65, taking a one-shot lead after 36 holes. Justin Suh secured second place after his 66 on Friday, October 20.

While Hossler and Suh held the top two spots at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, several Japanese players made their mark at the event. Six local players are among the top 20, halfway through the tournament.

Here's a look at the six best-performing Japanese golfers at the 2023 Zozo Championship after two rounds.

6 best Japanese golfers at the 2023 Zozo Championship after Round 2

1) Satoshi Kodaira

After completing two rounds at the Zozo Championship, Satoshi Kodaira is in third place, trailing the leader by two strokes. In the opening round, he carded a 3-under 67, featuring five birdies and a couple of bogeys.

On Friday, he began with a bogey on the second hole but didn't repeat the mistake, adding three birdies for another low round of 68. Last year, Kodaira secured a T16 finish at the Zozo Championship, his best in four starts. If he continues his form into the weekend, he has a good chance of registering his second PGA Tour victory.

2) Yuki Inamori

Yuki Inamori is not far behind Kodaira, sitting in fourth place after two rounds in Nakashino. He started the event with a birdie but later encountered a double bogey three holes later. He managed to sink four birdies between bogeys on the tenth and seventeenth, finishing the opening round just under par.

On the second day, the 29-year-old Japanese golfer got off to a steady start and was 2-under after the front nine. He then began the back nine with a series of birdies and a bogey on four holes.

A pair of birdies and a bogey on the final hole ended Inamori's round at 3-under. After jumping 22 spots on Friday, he is three strokes behind the lead, sharing the spot with Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele and Eric Cole.

3) Mikumu Horikawa

A shot behind Inamori is another local player, Mikumu Horikawa. Horikawa had an impressive opening round, shooting 5-under-65 to achieve second place. However, his Friday round was inconsistent, posting a 2-over 72, including three bogeys and a couple of birdies.

4) Ryo Ishikawa

Ryo Ishikawa is also tied for eighth place alongside his fellow countryman, Horikawa. He shot 2-under 68 in the opening round and 1-under 69 on Friday, accumulating a 3-under total.

5) Kensei Hirata

Kensei Hirata is the fifth Japanese player to finish inside the top 20, halfway through the 2023 Zozo Championship. He shot a 71 in the first round and a 69 in the second, totaling 1-under par. He trails the leader by seven shots.

6) Ryo Hisatsune

Ryo Hisatsune is also tied with Hirata for 19th place after 36 holes. He shot a 69 in the first round, followed by a 71 on Friday. After being 3-over on the front nine in the second round, Hisatsune recovered well to finish the day just over par, with the help of a birdie on the final hole.