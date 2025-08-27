$60M-worth LIV Golfer counts achievements after dramatic championship loss to Jon Rahm

Joaquin Niemann had a stellar season on the LIV Golf circuit, winning five titles in 13 starts. Despite this, the Chilean settled for second in the Saudi-backed circuit’s individual championship behind winless Jon Rahm. Following this, the 26-year-old golfer has come out to count his achievements and laud his season.For the unversed, Niemann, worth $60M as per Celebrity Net Worth, won individual titles in Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, Virginia, and the United Kingdom. Those victories, along with a strong T4 finish in Indianapolis and a T12 in Hong Kong, helped him finish the season with 223 points, three points off the Spanish champion.Taking to his social media, the former PGA Tour winner reminded fans that his T8 finish at the PGA Championship in May was his first top 10 in a major championship. He also reiterated leading the Torque GC side that made LIV Golf history at Indianapolis by carding a cumulative score of 64-under, the lowest score ever recorded in team golf history.Niemann wrote on Instagram:“What a season! 5X champion in @livgolf_league , champions with @torquegc_ in Indianapolis with the lowest score ever recorded in team golf history, and my first top 10 in a major…&quot;There were also tough moments, which are always necessary. There’s always room to improve, and I’m still working to be the best I can be. Thank you to everyone who supported us this year.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoaquin Niemann’s 2025 season exploredJoaquin Niemann finished runner-up to Jon Rahm in the LIV Golf ranks for the second season in a row. The Chilean golfer lost the player season-long individual championship title despite recording the most wins this year. Apart from his five wins, the 26-year-old also registered a T4 finish in Indianapolis, a T12 in Hong Kong and a T17 at LIV Golf Chicago. However, the inconsistency in results costed him the championship title.As mentioned above, Niemann finished T8 at the PGA Championship, his first ever top 10 result at a major championship. However, he failed to replicate the result at the other majors. The ace golfer finished T29 at Masters and failed to make the cut at both the US Open and The Open Championship. It is pertinent to note that Niemann bagged a whopping $30,222,762 from the LIV season, including an $8 million bonus for his podium finish.Listed below is the complete breakdown of Joaquin Niemann’s 2025 PGA Tour season:LIV Golf Riyadh - T33LIV Golf Adelaide - 1stLIV Golf Hong Kong - T12LIV Golf Singapore - 1stLIV Golf Miami - T33Masters Tournament - T29LIV Golf Mexico City - 1stLIV Golf Korea - T20PGA Championship - T8LIV Golf Virginia - 1stU.S. Open - Missed CutLIV Golf Dallas - T23LIV Golf Andalucía - T23The Open - Missed CutLIV Golf United Kingdom - 1stLIV Golf Chicago - T17LIV Golf Indianapolis - T4LIV Golf Michigan (Stroke Play) - T29For the unversed, Joaquin Niemann also teed up at the DP World Tour’s ISPS Handa Australian Open at Kingston Heath GC this season. He finished T5 in the only European circuit event he played on.