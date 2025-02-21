$60M-worth PGA Tour icon makes feelings known about Jordan Spieth’s ‘aggression’

2024 US Team Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk praised Jordan Spieth on social media. Recently, the Ryder Cup has shared a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account about an amazing shot of the American golfer.

They shared a short clip of Spieth's impressive shots at the Ryder Cup over the years. Sharing the clip, Ryder Cup USA wrote:

"Jordan Spieth on repeat. Literally."

Jim Furyk, who has a net worth of $60 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth, reshared the post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, praising the former Masters winner. He wrote:

"I absolutely love the aggression and commitment in this move @JordanSpieth. Not steerin’ it :)"

Jordan Spieth holds an impressive record at the Ryder Cup over the years. He had an overall record of 8-7-3.

In 2025, the biennial tournament will return for another edition. The tournament will take place in New York later this year. The Ryder Cup team features 12 players, including six auto-qualified, while the remaining six are the captain's picks.

Scottie Scheffler is currently leading the standings for the US team auto-qualification, followed by Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy, and Patrick Cantlay, who are currently among the top six in auto-qualified. Jordan Spieth is ranked 40th on the list.

Spieth was one of the captain's picks at the 2023 Ryder Cup. However, only time will tell about him playing in the prestigious championship in 2025. The biennial tournament will take place from September 26 to 28 at Bethpage Black Course in New York.

A look into Jordan Spieth's performance so far in 2025

Spieth had struggled with a wrist injury in 2024, which has affected his game. However, in 2025 he had a decent start to the season. The former Masters winner played his first tournament of the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he played the four rounds of 70, 72, 79, and 67 and tied for 69th place.

However, after that, he played at the WM Phoenix Open and after playing the four rounds of 68, 65, 67, and 68, tied for fourth place. He then struggled at the Genesis Invitational, where he played the two rounds of 76 and 75 and missed the cut.

In the last season, Spieth played in 22 tournaments and made the cut in 14 tournaments. He concluded the 2024 season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and tied for 68th place.

Jordan Spieth recently appeared on an episode of The Smylie Show, in which the American golfer revealed he spent his offseason with his family while recovering from his wrist injury. In the interview, the PGA Tour pro also unveiled that he is expecting his third child with wife Annie.

