Jordan Spieth and his wife Annie announce major life update

Jordan Spieth and his wife Annie are expecting their third child together. The American golfer shared a major update about his personal life during his recent appearance on The Smylie Show. Annie is pregnant with their third child, and the baby is expected sometime in July 2025.

In the podcast with Smylie Kaufman, Jordan Spieth discussed how he spent his off-season. The American golfer revealed that he spent his time with his kids while he was also recovering from wrist surgery. In the podcast, he also talked about welcoming the third baby.

"We have a third coming in July, so it’s busy," Spieth said (via PGA Tour). "My son turned three in November, so we had his birthday and stuff. He loves monster trucks, we were at the monster truck rally. My daughter turned one in September, so we had her birthday right after we got home from Colorado after I had my surgery.”

Jordan Spieth and Annie have been high school sweethearts, and they tied the knot in November 2018. The couple welcomed their first child in November 2021, a son named Sammy, and in September 2023, they celebrated the arrival of their second baby, a daughter named Sophie. The Spieth family is growing as Annie is pregnant for the third time.

Jordan Spieth's family joins him after his solid outing at WM Phoenix Open

Earlier this month, when Jordan Spieth played at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, his family joined him after his impressive outing. As the American golfer walked out of the golf course, he was carrying his son, and later, his daughter also joined him.

Spieth carried both of his kids on his shoulders while his wife, Annie, walked beside him. As Spieth walked out of the course, his wife kissed him.

Check out the wholesome moment Jordan Spieth shared with his family at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 below:

In the comment section of the post, fans speculated about Annie's pregnancy.

"Looks like the family is growing!" a fan said.

"And another on the way," one more fan said.

Now, finally, just weeks later, Spieth has confirmed that he is expecting his third baby.

Meanwhile, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth had a remarkable outing. He started the campaign with a solid round of 68 before playing the next three rounds of 65, 67, and 68, tying for T4 place.

The American golfer has so far played in three PGA Tour events in 2025, having started his campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He played the four rounds of 70, 72, 79, and 67 and tied for 67th place. He last played at the Genesis Invitational but missed the cut after playing two rounds of 76 and 74.

