65-y/o Fred Couples sends fans into frenzy with unbelievable move at The Masters

65-year-old Fred Couples sent the golf world into a frenzy early Thursday afternoon after he made a remarkable eagle during the first round of The Masters. Couples holed out his second shot on par-four 14th hole at Augusta National, carding an eagle-two on the hole for the first time in his career.

The footage of the eagle has gone viral on social media. The 1992 Masters champion dropped his approach shot in from the middle of the fairway, 191 yards out from the hole.

Unbelievably enough, Fred Couples also holed out from off the green on the first hole, chipping in for a birdie to open the round. Barstool Sports' Fore Play on X reposted a video of the eagle on 14, and it has already garnered more than 300,000 views.

"FREDDY COUPLES HOLES OUT AGAIN, THIS TIME FROM 191 FOR EAGLE!!!" the caption reads on Fore Play's repost of the video.

Fans in the replies of Fore Play's X post were ecstatic, praising both the shot and Couples' timeless golf swing.

Here's how some of the fans reacted to Couples' eye-catching shot on X:

"That swing is just so pure," one X user replied.

"That's the easiest 190 yd swing you'll ever see. Good lord," another user replied.

"He's electric," another user on X replied.

Another X user noted that Fred Couples was using his signature yellow ball, as opposed to a traditional white ball.

"Couples still showing he’s got some left in the tank! It has to be the yellow ball right? lol," the user replied.

Another user noted how Couples always seems to play well at The Masters, no matter his age.

"Death, taxes and Freddy at the Masters!!!" the user replied in the comments.

Another user declared the eagle was a sign that Fred Couples would make the cut.

"Freddie is making the cut!! Clip it," the user replied.

Fred Couples ultimately shot a one-under-par 71 in the opening round, putting him at tied for 12th at the time when his round finished.

Fred Couples makes history with his one-under-par 71 to open The Masters

The Masters - Round One - Source: Getty

Fred Couples made history on Thursday with his opening round of one-under-par at The Masters. As noted by the tournament's featured group coverage, the 65-year-old now has the longest span between under par rounds in Masters history, with his first under par round at August National coming in 1983.

The 15-time PGA Tour winner won his first and only major championship at The Masters in 1992. This year is his 40th time playing in the event. He last made the cut in 2023, finishing the tournament tied for 50th.

Prior to 2023, he last made the cut in 2018 and 2017. He finished tied for 38th in 2018 and tied for 18th in 2017. In 2017, Couples headed into the weekend only three shots behind the four players tied for the lead.

The smooth-swinging legend has become a staple at The Masters and has long been a fan favorite at the illustrious Augusta National.

