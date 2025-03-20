Fred Couples reveals not wanting to "embarrass" himself at The Masters after last year's horror outing

American veteran golfer Fred Couples is gearing up to compete in the upcoming 2025 Masters Tournament. In a recent interview, he admitted that he didn’t want to embarrass himself on the greens.

Couples started playing golf professionally in 1980 and played on the PGA Tour before joining the PGA Tour Champions. He has a total of 64 professional wins, including 15 on the PGA Tour and three on the European Tour. He also won the Masters Tournament in 1992 and came second in the 1990 PGA Championship.

The 65-year-old pro golfer spoke to Golfweek, admitting that he was looking forward to playing in the event this year but wasn’t sure if he was still welcome. He recalled asking Masters Chief Tournament Officer Steve Ethun if he could still tee off at the event even after his poor performance last year.

“I told Steve two things; First, that I don’t want to embarrass myself. And that I’m certainly not going to embarrass Augusta National,” Fred Couples said (via Golf.com).

Couples admitted that he felt relieved when Ethun said he was welcome to play at the Masters this year. He also recalled reaching out to his caddie from the 2024 Masters, George Downing, and breaking the happy news to him.

According to the Masters rules, previous champions of the event have a lifetime exemption and can continue playing in the tournament for as long as they wish to. Fred Couples has played in 39 Masters Tournaments and will return to compete for the 40th time on April 10 at Augusta National Golf Course.

Last year, Couples carded a total of 80-76 and failed to make it past the second round, calling his own performance "embarrassing" despite admitting that he struggled with back pain. Notably, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the event with a score of 11-under.

Who will be joining Fred Couples in the 2025 Masters Tournament field?

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Lance Bennett, and Fred Couples stand on the no. 9 green during a practice round for the Masters Tournament 2024 - Source: Imagn

This year, Fred Couples will compete in the Masters against defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia, and other stars.

At the moment, there are 92 players confirmed for the 2025 Masters field. Here’s a complete list of every golfer qualified for the event:

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Hideki Matsuyama

Dustin Johnson

Tiger Woods

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Danny Willett

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Adam Scott

Charl Schwartzel

Phil Mickelson

Angel Cabrera

Zach Johnson

Mike Weir

Vijay Singh

Jose Maria Olazabal

Bernhard Langer

Fred Couples

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Cameron Smith

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Noah Kent (a)

Evan Beck (a)

Justin Hastings

Ludvig Åberg

Max Homa

Will Zalatoris

Tyrrell Hatton

Cameron Young

Matthieu Pavon

Adam Schenk

Cameron Davis

Viktor Hovland

Thomas Detry

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

Thriston Lawrence

Taylor Pendrith

Davis Riley

Robert MacIntyre

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Aaron Rai

Keegan Bradley

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Yu

Matt McCarty

J.T. Poston

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Rafael Campos

Maverick McNealy

Nick Taylor

Harris English

Brian Campbell

Joe Highsmith

Sam Burns

Sungjae Im

Sahith Theegala

Shane Lowry

Byeong Hun An

Russell Henley

Akshay Bhatia

Billy Horschel

Tommy Fleetwood

Sepp Straka

Chris Kirk

Tom Hoge

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Kim

Nick Dunlap

Max Greyserman

Rasmus Hojgaard

Jason Day

Corey Conners

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Min Woo Lee

Lucas Glover

Nicolai Hojgaard

Joaquin Niemann

