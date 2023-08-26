6x LPGA Tour winner Jessica Korda announces pregnancy after staying out for months with injury

LPGA Tour player Jessica Korda has announced her pregnancy in her recent social media post. The Czech-American has not played any golf tournament since May 2023 and will probably not return to the course until next year.

She recently took to her Instagram account, where she enjoys around 294K followers, to reveal good news about the arrival of her first baby.

Jessica Korda is expecting a baby boy, due in February 2024 with her husband Johnny DelPrete. On Friday, the couple shared a slew of pictures of their dog Charlie sitting behind a board that read, "DELPRETE TEE FOR 3 COMING FEBRUARY 2024" and a pair of blue shoes propelled up against the board.

Congratulations have been pouring in as Korda shared the news. Fans and other golfers jumped into the comments section to wish her.

LPGA Tour golfer Lexi Thompson wrote:

"Aw congrats! So happy for you guys."

"LETS GOOOOO," commented Michelle Wie West.

Golfers congratulating Jessica Korda (Image via Instagram/@thejessicakorda)

Danielle Kang and Anna Nordqvist also congratulated the couple.

Who is Jessica Korda's husband?

Jessica Korda exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony with her long-term boyfriend Johnny DelPrete on December 11, 2021. The couple walked down the aisle in a private wedding ceremony attended by their family members and close friends at The Pelican Club in Jupiter, Florida.

DelPrete is a former PGA Tour professional golfer who now works as a real estate agent. The couple have been together since 2013.

DelPrete has been with Nest Seekers for over two years now and has also worked as an International Real Estate Specialist after giving up his professional golfing career. He worked as a realtor at Illustrated Properties before working with Seekers.

DelPrete had attended school in Louisville and Mississippi before making his path to golf in 2010. He was a PGA Tour professional from 2011 to 2017.

Although he keeps his personal and professional life away from the limelight, DelPrete was arrested for charges of soliciting prostitution in 2019, which was part of the sideways investigation into sex trafficking against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. However, he was released on bail of $2,500.

Johnny DelPrete has his account on social media but he rarely uses them. However, Jessica Korda actively shares about her personal and professional life on her Instagram page.

Jessica Korda's career

Korda is one of the most successful golfers on the LPGA Tour. She is the older sister of former World No.1 Nelly Korda. Having turned pro in 2010, Jessica has won six events in her career.

She also enjoyed a successful amateur career. Korda represented her country (USA) at the 2009 Junior Solheim Cup and also played at the 2010 Curtis Cup. As an amateur, she made it to the US Women's Open twice.

Jessica Korda finished T19 in her debut at the US Open in 2008 and finished runner-up at the 2010 US Women's Amateur.

She played in 15 tournaments during her rookie year and recorded her best finish at the 2011 Avnet LPGA Classic when she settled for T19. Earlier this year, she announced that she would stop playing indefinitely because of her back injury.