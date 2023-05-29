What happened to Jessica Korda? Star golfer announces indefinite break from LPGA

Jessica Korda, a renowned personality on the LPGA Tour, recently announced that she will retire from competitive golf indefinitely. The 30-year-old golfer announced her decision on social media, citing a back issue as the reason for her decision.

"The last year has been an extremely challenging time for me as I struggle with an injury in my back," Korda posted on Instagram and Twitter.

"Following the advice of my doctor and the guidance of my physio, we've committed countless hours of treatment at home and on the road for me to try and get my body healthy and ready to compete each week. Unfortunately, we've reached point where the pain is not improving, forcing me to have to withdraw out of several tournaments. As a competitor, it is upsetting to have to do this time and time again. At the advice of my medical team, I have made the tough decision to stop playing until I can get my back fully healthy. At this point, we don't have a firm timeline for my return but I'm working with the best of the best and am focused on coming back as soon as possible."

Jessica Korda's 2023 season has been hampered by difficulties, with withdrawals marking the beginning and end of her campaign.

Her season began with a withdrawal from the Honda LPGA Thailand, and she returned to the tour the following week at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, where she also celebrated her 30th birthday. Jessica Korda's most recent outing, at the Cognizant Founder's Cup in early May, resulted in a first-round exit.

Jessica Korda's prolonged absence has certainly worried fans and other golfers about her health and the potential impact on her future performances. While she recovers from her back injury, the golfing world awaits updates on her progress and potential return to the LPGA Tour.

Korda's performances have been hampered by setbacks throughout her 2023 season. Her greatest result so far has been a T-18 in the DIO Implant LA Open. Concerns about her back caused her to announce a temporary pause last November, marking her second layoff due to injury in 2022.

She also missed a month of action due to a rib injury from February to March. Jessica Korda withdrew from the Solheim Cup team in 2017 due to a forearm injury and later that year underwent reconstructive jaw surgery. Despite these obstacles, Korda has shown tenacity in the face of hardship, as evidenced by her stunning victory at the 2018 Honda LPGA Thailand just 11 weeks after her jaw surgery.

Korda's absence from upcoming tournaments becomes clear as supporters and fellow competitors express concern for her health. Jessica Korda is not currently included on the LPGA's field lists for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which is set for June 22-25. The Amundi Evian Championship, which takes place from July 27 to 30, is her next scheduled tournament.

While no information on the US Women's Open is accessible on the LPGA's website, if Korda qualifies and stays healthy, she might be a candidate for one of US captain Stacy Lewis' three captain's picks.

While the golfing world waits for updates on Korda's condition and future return, her admirers remain optimistic about her quick recovery and revival on the LPGA Tour.

