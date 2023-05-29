Sebastian Korda's sister and professional golfer Jessica shared her appreciation for his victory over Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 French Open.

Korda suffered an unfortunate wrist injury during his Australian Open quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov in January, which sidelined him for three months. The American made his return to the tour at the Madrid Open, where he lost his opening match against Hugo Grenier in straight sets.

He faced another early exit at the Italian Open, losing his tournament opener to Roman Safiullin 2-6, 6-7 (5).

On Sunday, May 28, Korda snapped his two-match losing streak with an emphatic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win over McDonald to advance to the second round at the French Open. The World No. 30 took to social media and celebrated his comeback victory, while looking ahead to his second round clash, scheduled for Wednesday, May 31.

"I'm baaaack. Round 2 on Wednesday @rolandgarros. Let's rock," he captioned his post on Instagram.

Sebastian Korda's sister, Jessica, expressed her delight at the American's resurgence at the French Open.

"Yes sir," she commented on Instagram followed by a fire emoji.

"I went two, three months without touching a racquet" - Sebastian Korda on his injury recovery prior to French Open

Following his win, Sebastian Korda revealed that he went several months without picking up a racquet while undergoing the recovery process to treat his aforementioned wrist injury.

"I'd say I went two, three months without touching a racquet, basically," Korda said in his post-match press conference.

The American admitted to struggling with pain during his match at the Madrid Open. However, he also shared the welcome news that he has been pain-free since competing at the Italian Open.

"Yeah, I even still had a little bit of pain kind of in Madrid, and then Rome was the first tournament where I kind of had nothing, which was a really big positive for me. Now I have zero pain in my wrist. Just kind of learning how to play again a little bit (smiling)," he added.

Korda will be up against Sebastian Ofner in the second round of the French Open, marking the pair's first-ever meeting on the tour.

Ofner had to go through qualifying to reach the main draw, beating Rio Noguchi, Jan Choinski, and Facundo Diaz Acosta on the way. He then eliminated Maxime Cressy in the first round, winning in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

