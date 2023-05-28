After progressing to the second round of the 2023 French Open, Sebastian Korda admitted that he didn't touch a tennis racquet for months after the Australian Open due to injury.

Korda defeated Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the 2023 French Open in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. This was Korda's third match after the Australian Open in January, losing the two he played on clay prior to Roland Garros.

The 22-year-old American suffered a wrist injury during his Australian Open quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov. He returned to the tour in Madrid, losing to Hugo Grenier, 6-7(5), 6-7(7).

After his French Open first round win, Korda talked about the forced break from tennis.

"I'd say I went two, three months without touching a racquet, basically. Yeah, I even still had a little bit of pain kind of in Madrid, and then Rome was the first tournament where I kind of had nothing, which was a really big positive for me."

"Now I have zero pain in my wrist. Just kind of learning how to play again a little bit (smiling)," Korda admitted.

During the press conference, Korda was asked about the toughest part about coming back after the lengthy layoff.

"At the beginning it was kind of couldn't relax my wrist, you know, it was just kind of mental pain at some point. Then it was just kind of getting the reps in, was the most important, kind of getting my eyes adjusted again to the speed of the ball, getting my reactions right."

"Leading up till basically after Rome was the first time I really had a practice over an hour. It was a long time for me. And kind of just practicing now, getting some matches, and building the confidence," Korda said.

Sebastian Korda will play against Sebastian Ofner in the second round of the 2023 French Open

Sebastian Korda retired from the match against Karen Khachanov at the 2023 Australian Open

Sebastian Korda will face Sebastian Ofner for the first time in the second round of Roland Garros.

Ofner had to go through qualifying to reach the main draw, beating Rio Noguchi, Jan Choinski, and Facundo Diaz Acosta on the way. He then eliminated Maxime Cressy in the first round, 6-4, 7-6(6), 6-2.

This will be Korda's 14th match of the year, who started the season well by reaching the final of the Adelaide International, where he lost to Novak Djokovic, 7-6(8), 6-7(3), 4-6.

At the Australian Open, Sebastian Korda retired in the quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov because of the wrist injury that kept him away from tennis for the next three months.

