6x PGA Tour winner unsurprised by Tommy Fleetwood’s $10M Tour Championship win

Six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate was surprised by Tommy Fleetwood winning the Tour Championship. The Englishman won his maiden PGA Tour event at the season-ending event on Sunday. He registered a three-stroke win in the game and earned $10 million in prize money.

On Monday on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Mediate talked about the 34-year-old golfer’s game and praised him on his victory. He said:

"When you win a tournament like that and you perform like he did... that could take him to different levels now. He knew his golf swing was great. He already won a tournament there but he wanted to win it over here against these fields especially right now."

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio @SiriusXMPGATOUR "He knew his golf swing was great." ​ Rocco Mediate was as happy as anyone for Tommy Fleetwood. And he wasn't surprised. He explains why on The Rocco Hour. ​ @TommyFleetwood1 | @RoccoMediate ​ 📻: https://sxm.app.link/theroccohour

After missing out on winning the Travelers Championship earlier this season, Tommy Fleetwood came close to winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship but settled for a T3 place. He was tied for fourth at the BMW Championship before finally breaking his victory drought at East Lake.

He opened up about his season and the close finishes in the post-round press conference on Sunday. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think I'm proud of what I've done before. Whether I've won or not, I've still been proud of my career so far, knowing that I still have a long way to go and lots of learning. This doesn't change that really."

"This is hopefully just one win, the first of many to come. You cannot win plenty if you don't win the first one. I'm just happy that I got it done and happy with my work ethic, and I'll continue to try and get better and try to be the best I can be," he added.

Fleetwood started the season with a T22 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event, then recorded a T5 at the Genesis Invitational. Some of his notable finishes included T14 at The Players Championship, seventh at the RBC Heritage, T4 at the Trust Championship, and T16 at The Open Championship.

LeBron James congratulated Tommy Fleetwood on his maiden PGA Tour win

Tommy Fleetwood at the TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

NBA star LeBron James also congratulated Tommy Fleetwood on his impressive victory at the Tour Championship. He shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. James wrote:

"Congrats and 🫡@TommyFleetwood1 !!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings. Too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

LeBron James @KingJames Congrats and 🫡 @TommyFleetwood1 !!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings. Too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆

Fleetwood started the game with an opening round of 64. He was impressive in the second round and played a round of 63. He maintained the good strokes and carded a round of 67 and took the lead in the game in a two-way tie with Patrick Cantlay. In the finale, the English golfer played a round of 68 while Cantlay carded 71.

