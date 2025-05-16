$70M NFL legend’s NASCAR star spotted at the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is going on at the Quail Hollow golf course in Charlotte, North Carolina. It's the second golf major of the year, with not only fans but also a lot of celebrities in attendance. A content creator revealed that NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe was at Quail Hollow to witness the Championship.

Briscoe is a member of NFL coach Joe Gibbs' - who has a net worth of $70 million (Celebrity Net Worth) - team. Cody Franke, often known as Barstool Beef, shared a photo with Briscoe on social media.

Beef captioned the photo on X (previously called Twitter) with a message for the 30-year-old. He expressed his excitement at Briscoe's appearance in the PGA Championship. The caption read:

"Never know who you’ll see in the merch tent at the PGA CHAMPIONSHIP. Shoutout to NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe! Good luck this week in North Wilkesboro. @chasebriscoe"

Talking about the PGA Championship leaderboard, it has been relatively tight. After the first round, the leaderboard didn't alter much, but the second round has seen a lot of shuffle. Major players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are working their way up the leaderboard.

How much will the champion receive at the 2025 PGA Championship?

GOLF: MAY 15 PGA PGA Championship - Source: Getty

The PGA Championship boasts a massive purse of $18.5 million. Out of 156 players, only 78 will make the cut. The players who don't make the cut will receive $4000 each for participating in the event. The reward climbs exponentially for the other players.

The victor of the tournament will receive $3.3 million. Here's a detailed breakdown of the purse money:

Win: $3,330,000

2: $1,998,000

3: $1,258,000

4: $888,000

5: $740,000

6: $660,580

7: $618,300

8: $577,790

9: $539,030

10: $502,040

11: $466,810

12: $433,340

13: $401,630

14: $371,690

15: $343,500

16: $317,080

17: $292,420

18: $269,520

19: $248,380

20: $229,000

21: $211,390

22: $195,530

23: $181,440

24: $169,990

25: $158,980

26: $148,410

27: $138,280

28: $128,590

29: $119,340

30: $110,540

31: $103,490

32: $97,330

33: $92,040

34: $87,640

35: $84,110

36: $80,770

37: $77,510

38: $74,340

39: $71,250

40: $68,260

41: $65,350

42: $62,530

43: $59,800

44: $57,160

45: $54,610

46: $52,140

47: $49,760

48: $47,470

49: $45,270

50: $43,160

51: $41,130

52: $39,190

53: $37,340

54: $35,580

55: $33,910

56: $32,320

57: $30,830

58: $29,590

59: $28,540

60: $27,660

61: $26,950

62: $26,440

63: $26,000

64: $25,590

65: $25,190

66: $24,800

67: $24,430

68: $24,060

69: $23,690

70: $23,340

71: $23,060

72: $22,830

73: $22,650

74: $22,470

75: $22,350

76: $22,230

77: $22,140

78: $22,100

