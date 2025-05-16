  • home icon
  • Golf
  • $70M NFL legend’s NASCAR star spotted at the PGA Championship

$70M NFL legend’s NASCAR star spotted at the PGA Championship

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 16, 2025 18:07 GMT
2025 PGA Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty
2025 PGA Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty

The PGA Championship is going on at the Quail Hollow golf course in Charlotte, North Carolina. It's the second golf major of the year, with not only fans but also a lot of celebrities in attendance. A content creator revealed that NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe was at Quail Hollow to witness the Championship.

Ad

Briscoe is a member of NFL coach Joe Gibbs' - who has a net worth of $70 million (Celebrity Net Worth) - team. Cody Franke, often known as Barstool Beef, shared a photo with Briscoe on social media.

Beef captioned the photo on X (previously called Twitter) with a message for the 30-year-old. He expressed his excitement at Briscoe's appearance in the PGA Championship. The caption read:

"Never know who you’ll see in the merch tent at the PGA CHAMPIONSHIP. Shoutout to NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe! Good luck this week in North Wilkesboro. @chasebriscoe"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Talking about the PGA Championship leaderboard, it has been relatively tight. After the first round, the leaderboard didn't alter much, but the second round has seen a lot of shuffle. Major players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are working their way up the leaderboard.

How much will the champion receive at the 2025 PGA Championship?

GOLF: MAY 15 PGA PGA Championship - Source: Getty
GOLF: MAY 15 PGA PGA Championship - Source: Getty

The PGA Championship boasts a massive purse of $18.5 million. Out of 156 players, only 78 will make the cut. The players who don't make the cut will receive $4000 each for participating in the event. The reward climbs exponentially for the other players.

Ad

The victor of the tournament will receive $3.3 million. Here's a detailed breakdown of the purse money:

  • Win: $3,330,000
  • 2: $1,998,000
  • 3: $1,258,000
  • 4: $888,000
  • 5: $740,000
  • 6: $660,580
  • 7: $618,300
  • 8: $577,790
  • 9: $539,030
  • 10: $502,040
  • 11: $466,810
  • 12: $433,340
  • 13: $401,630
  • 14: $371,690
  • 15: $343,500
  • 16: $317,080
  • 17: $292,420
  • 18: $269,520
  • 19: $248,380
  • 20: $229,000
  • 21: $211,390
  • 22: $195,530
  • 23: $181,440
  • 24: $169,990
  • 25: $158,980
  • 26: $148,410
  • 27: $138,280
  • 28: $128,590
  • 29: $119,340
  • 30: $110,540
  • 31: $103,490
  • 32: $97,330
  • 33: $92,040
  • 34: $87,640
  • 35: $84,110
  • 36: $80,770
  • 37: $77,510
  • 38: $74,340
  • 39: $71,250
  • 40: $68,260
  • 41: $65,350
  • 42: $62,530
  • 43: $59,800
  • 44: $57,160
  • 45: $54,610
  • 46: $52,140
  • 47: $49,760
  • 48: $47,470
  • 49: $45,270
  • 50: $43,160
  • 51: $41,130
  • 52: $39,190
  • 53: $37,340
  • 54: $35,580
  • 55: $33,910
  • 56: $32,320
  • 57: $30,830
  • 58: $29,590
  • 59: $28,540
  • 60: $27,660
  • 61: $26,950
  • 62: $26,440
  • 63: $26,000
  • 64: $25,590
  • 65: $25,190
  • 66: $24,800
  • 67: $24,430
  • 68: $24,060
  • 69: $23,690
  • 70: $23,340
  • 71: $23,060
  • 72: $22,830
  • 73: $22,650
  • 74: $22,470
  • 75: $22,350
  • 76: $22,230
  • 77: $22,140
  • 78: $22,100
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications