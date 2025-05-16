$70M NFL legend’s NASCAR star spotted at the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is going on at the Quail Hollow golf course in Charlotte, North Carolina. It's the second golf major of the year, with not only fans but also a lot of celebrities in attendance. A content creator revealed that NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe was at Quail Hollow to witness the Championship.
Briscoe is a member of NFL coach Joe Gibbs' - who has a net worth of $70 million (Celebrity Net Worth) - team. Cody Franke, often known as Barstool Beef, shared a photo with Briscoe on social media.
Beef captioned the photo on X (previously called Twitter) with a message for the 30-year-old. He expressed his excitement at Briscoe's appearance in the PGA Championship. The caption read:
"Never know who you’ll see in the merch tent at the PGA CHAMPIONSHIP. Shoutout to NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe! Good luck this week in North Wilkesboro. @chasebriscoe"
Talking about the PGA Championship leaderboard, it has been relatively tight. After the first round, the leaderboard didn't alter much, but the second round has seen a lot of shuffle. Major players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are working their way up the leaderboard.
How much will the champion receive at the 2025 PGA Championship?
The PGA Championship boasts a massive purse of $18.5 million. Out of 156 players, only 78 will make the cut. The players who don't make the cut will receive $4000 each for participating in the event. The reward climbs exponentially for the other players.
The victor of the tournament will receive $3.3 million. Here's a detailed breakdown of the purse money:
- Win: $3,330,000
- 2: $1,998,000
- 3: $1,258,000
- 4: $888,000
- 5: $740,000
- 6: $660,580
- 7: $618,300
