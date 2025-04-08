$70M pop star drops bold verdict on Tiger Woods’ iconic Masters moment: “Can’t see it ever being beaten”

One Direction singer Niall Horan recently praised Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters victory. Horan claimed that Woods' winning the major championship is "the greatest moment in sports."

In a special Masters Week series, Under the Umbrellas, the musician, who has a net worth of $70 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), talked about his connection with golf. Speaking to Kira K. Dixon, he reflected on Woods' remarkable comeback in 2019.

"I was near the clubhouse, watching it all unfold, and it was just amazing to see it happen. I’ve always been one of those people who believed Tiger would come back and do something special," he said (9:09 onwards).

Ahead of the tournament, Tiger Woods' last win in a major came at the 2008 US Open. Woods' Masters win in 2019 came after an 11-year hiatus and was his fifth green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club.

"What he did that day was, in my opinion, the greatest moment in sports. I honestly can't see it ever being beaten in my lifetime. It was just so incredible to watch. The reason 90% of the people in the crowd are into golf is because of moments like that. I'd do it all over again in a heartbeat," Horan added.

For the unversed, Horan co-founded Modest Golf Management in 2016, which supports and promotes young golf talent, particularly in Europe. He has also bought an ownership stake in Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf, one of the six teams in TGL.

In the conversation, Niall Horan also revealed his favorite to win the Masters 2025 - Tyrrell Hatton. He called the English golfer "one of the best in the world at the moment."

He added that if Hatton didn't win, he would love to see Rory McIlroy succeed. Horan further said he doesn't want to say it "loud" as the World No.2 already has immense pressure. Notably, McIlroy hasn't won a Masters tournament in 11 years, similar to Woods in 2019.

Tiger Woods' record at the Masters

Tiger Woods played his first tournament at Augusta National as an amateur. He tied for 41st in his first appearance. However, he missed the cut in his first appearance as a professional. His first Masters' victory was a statement, as he won by 12 strokes over Tom Kite in 1997.

Woods' next win at the Masters came in 2001 by two strokes over David Duval. He went on to win three more green jackets in 2002, 2005, and 2019. His last Masters win is also his last professional win on the PGA Tour.

Let's take a look at Tiger Woods' performances at the Masters tournament:

1995: T41

1996: Missed Cut

1997: 1

1998: T8

1999: T18

2000: 5

2001: 1

2002: 1

2003: T15

2004: T22

2005: 1

2006: T3

2007: T2

2008: 2

2009: T6

2010: T4

2011: T4

2012: T40

2013: T4

2015: T17

2018: T32

2019: 1

2020: T38

2022: 47

2023: Withdrew

2024: 60

