$70M-worth LIV Golfer receives a special invite to PGA Championship 2025

In 2024, LIV Golf professional Bryson DeChambeau impressed at a Major championship as he won the U.S. Open. While no golfer from the Saudi-backed tour won a Major before or after that in 2024, this year, a LIV Golf professional will have the chance to showcase his skills at the 2025 PGA Championship.
The LIV Golf professional who will have this opportunity is Sergio Garcia. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), NUCLR Golf shared a report in which they announced the $70-million golfer (as per Celebrity Net Worth) received a special invite to compete in the PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club.
Garcia, 45, himself uploaded a video on his social media and revealed he received an invite to play in the 2025 PGA Championship. First, Garcia wrote about the invitation in the caption of his post. The caption read:
"It’s a great honor to be invited to play in the 107th @PGAChampionship in Quail Hollow. ¡Vamos! 🔥👏"
Along with the caption, Sergio Garcia also recorded a video message for his fans. In the video, Garcia expressed his delight over receiving the invitation and thanked the event officials. Garcia said:
"About handful of days away from starting the season in Riyadh with Fireballs, and you know, I just got the best news ever to get my 2025 season started. The PGA Championship just gave me an invite to play at the PGA this year in Quail Hollow. And what a great honor. Thank you very much to the PGA Championship, and all the professionals. It's just tremendous for me to be able to be back in the PGA Championship. A Major where I have been very close to winning a couple of times, and that I have always enjoyed playing. I can't wait to be back there. See you there. Love you."
Sergio Garcia isn't wrong when he says he came close to winning the PGA Championship. In 1999, 2006, and 2008, Garcia finished 2nd, T3, and T2, respectively. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the 2025 edition of the competition.
Which tournament will be Sergio Garcia's first in 2025?
While there will be a lot of anticipation to see Sergio Garcia compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, the first tournament he will play in 2025 will be LIV Golf Riyadh. In February, Garcia will lead Fireballs GC in the new season of LIV Golf, which will see three new venues.
Here is a look at the tournaments Sergio Garcia will play in during the 2025 LIV Golf season:
Date: Feb 6-8
- LIV Golf Riyadh
- Location: Saudi Arabia
Date: Feb 14-16
- Event: LIV Golf Adelaide
- Location: Australia
Date: Mar 7-9
- Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong
- Location: Hong Kong
Date: Mar 14-16
- Event: LIV Golf Singapore
- Location: Singapore
Date: Apr 4-6
- Event: LIV Golf Miami
- Location: United States
Date: Apr 25-27
- Event: LIV Golf Mexico City
- Location: Mexico
Date: May 2-4
- Event: LIV Golf Korea
- Location: South Korea
Date: Jun 6-8
- Event: LIV Golf Washington, D.C.
- Location: United States
Date: Jun 27-29
- Event: LIV Golf Dallas
- Location: United States
Date: Jul 11-13
- Event: LIV Golf Andalucía
- Location: Spain
Date: Jul 25-27
- Event: LIV Golf UK
- Location: United Kingdom
Date: Aug 8-10
- Event: LIV Golf Chicago
- Location: United States
Date: Aug 15-17
- Event: LIV Golf Indianapolis
- Location: United States
Date: Aug 22-24
- Event: LIV Golf Michigan
- Location: United States