$70M-worth LIV Golfer set to join Phil Mickelson in exclusive company at Masters 2025

Sergio Garcia is gearing up for the 2025 Masters as he prepares to compete in his 100th Major Championship. With that, the $70 million net worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Garcia is all set to join an elite group of golfers such as Phil Mickelson at the Masters.

Sports Illustrated's X page, SI Golf, also shared this news on Wednesday (March 26), acknowledging that Garcia will appear for his 100th Major at the 2025 Masters. The X post reads:

"Sergio Garcia will play in his 100th major at the Masters and could get into the U.S. Open and British Open through his play in LIV Golf."

Alongside Garcia, six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson achieved the 100-Major milestone earlier in his career. Garcia will now join Mickelson and other legends who have already made this mark. The names include Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Bernhard Langer. According to Golf Monthly, Langer is all set for his 112th and final Major appearance at the 2025 Masters. Fred Couples will reach his 106th mark.

After turning professional in 1999, Sergio Garcia won his first Masters in 2017. He won at the Augusta National, outlasting Justin Rose in a playoff to claim his first Major title. At 45, Sergio Garcia continues to compete against stars like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. Garcia has secured two individual titles, including a win in July 2024 at LIV Golf Andalucia, held at Valderrama. He won the second title in March 2025 at LIV Golf Hong Kong with a 7-under 63 in the final round.

As LIV Golf events don't count in the Official World Golf Ranking, he is ranked 380th. However, as per DataGolf, a platform that uses analytics to rank, he is the 27th-best golfer.

Sergio Garcia eyes 2025 Masters, determined to prove he still belongs

Sergio Garcia recently showed excitement for his 100th Major during a pre-game press conference at the International Series Macau. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

"Yeah, obviously, my chances get a little better if I have four chances instead of two that I have at the moment. It’s my favorite Major. I was very close in Macau, but unfortunately, I fell short. I’ll just keep trying. I’m going to use every option that I have.

“I want to enjoy the majors as much as I can, because, you know, I’ve realized how difficult it is to qualify for them, you know, when you’re not in the top 15 in the world, like I was lucky enough to be for pretty much 90% of my career. I feel like my game is in good shape. I feel like mentally I’ve improved a lot in the last few years, but mostly in the last year, year and a half."

Right now, Garcia is eligible for two Majors this season. The Masters, where he qualifies being a past champion, and the PGA Championship, where he got a special exemption.

Garcia missed his chance to qualify for the Open Championship at the International Series Macau. He had a short putt on the 18th hole, but he missed, finishing one shot short. Additionally, his LIV golf rankings will decide his chances of playing in the U.S. Open and the Open Championship.

