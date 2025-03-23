LIV Golfers who failed to secure a spot in The Open Championship ft. Sergio Garcia

The Open Championship 2025 offers an exemption for the top three players of the International Series in Macau. A lot of LIV Golfers, including Sergio Garcia, did not make it to the podium. They won't be securing their spot at the golf major in Royal Portrush.

20 golfers from the Saudi PIF-backed golf league participated in this week's International Series at Macau. Before the third round started, three LIV Golfers could not pass the cutline. Anthony Kim, Andy Ogletree, and Luis Masaveu could not make the cut. Players like Garcia, Patrick Reed, Adrian Meronk and Sebastian Munoz made the cut, with a chance of earning a spot at The Open Championship.

However, at the end of the tournament, only Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed, and Jason Kokrak earned their spot in Royal Portrush. Ortiz won The International Series Macau presented by Wynn with a final score of 22-under 258. Reed finished the event at the Runner-up's rank, scoring 19-under 261. Kokrak stands at the third and the last step of the exemption podium, finishing with 16-under 264.

According to The Open Championship's exemption criteria, 14 LIV Golfers, including Sergio Garcia could not earn the spot at the golf major. The Spaniard had a near-miss as he stands on the fourth place on the leaderboard with a score of 15-under 265. The 2017 Masters winner missed a three-foot putt that costed him the spot in the upcoming major in July.

Garcia has played in The Open Championship 22 times till now. He has 10 top-10 finishes at this golf major, including two Runner-up ranks in 2007 and 2014. In 2007, Garcia lost in a final playoff against Padraig Harrington. In 2014, Rory McIlroy won the title in Royal Portrush, scoring 17-under 271. Garcia was tied for the 2nd spot along with Rickie Fowler, missing the winner's spot with a two-stroke margin.

Here's the list of a LIV Golfers from the International Series Macau leaderboard, who made the cut but did not earn a spot in The Open Championship 2025:

Sergio Garcia (4): 265 (-15)

Adrian Meronk (T6): 267 (-13)

Lucas Herbert (T8): 268 (-12)

Peter Uihlein (T10): 269 (-11)

Abraham Ancer (T14): 270 (-10)

Kieran Vincent (T14): 270 (-10)

Chase Koepka (T19): 272 (-8)

Jediah Morgan (T19): 272 (-8)

Gunn Charoenkul (T26): 274 (-6)

Kalle Samooja (T26): 274 (-6)

Sihwan Kim (T36): 275 (-5)

David Puig (T40): 276 (-4)

Graeme McDowell (T40): 276 (-4)

Anirban Lahiri (T40): 276 (-4)

The Open Championship 2025 provides exemption for LIV Golfers

A week after the USGA announed exemption into the U.S. Open based on LIV Golf Individual Standings, LIV Golfers had another update. Amidst the LIV-PGA divide, and the OWGR yet to award LIV Golfers with world ranking points, The Open Championship announced exemptions.

As per their criteria, the top three LIV Golfers at the International Series in Macau presented by Wynn will gain spots at Royal Portrush. The series was also recognised as one of the 15 Open Qualifying Series. Shortly after the new exemption criteria was added, Mark Darbon, CEO at R&A said:

"We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in The Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways."

"We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July," he added.

The Open Championship already has popular LIV Golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Brooks Koepka, Tom McKibbin, Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson and Louis Oosthuizen. The prestigious golf major starts from July 17, 2025, Thursday. Xander Schauffele will defend his 2024 title at the oldest golf tournament of the world.

