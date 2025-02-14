Patrick Reed ‘guarantee’ $150M-worth rapper’s song for his LIV Golf walkouts ‘forever’ after making an ace at Adelaide

At LIV Golf Adelaide, Patrick Reed and the 4Aces GC had a moment at the ‘Watering Hole’ that made fans go crazy. They showered plastic beer cups on Reed to show their support for the American golfer. When asked about the reason behind that ace, he gave a different angle to it.

Talking to the press after the end of the day’s play, Reed was asked about his ‘walk-out song’. He replied, via ASAP Sports:

“‘Hustling’ from Rick Ross.”

Upon being asked if that would remain his walk-out song forever, Reed replied:

“Yeah, I guarantee. They played it there on 1, too, and I hit a good drive. I still think that fairway is impossible to hit. But the two times that song came on, I hit two golf shots exactly how I wanted to. Hopefully, they can just play it nonstop around the golf course. That kind of helped me out a little bit.

"Besides that one hole, it was ugly, but it was awesome to give the fans some excitement, especially there early on and get them going early. It's always nice, especially to do it in front of your teammates. That was cool and an awesome moment. For us to go 1, 2, 3 on that hole was pretty fun.”

The song that has now become Patrick Reed’s walk-out song forever is sung by Rick Ross, an American rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, record executive, producer, and CEO. The $150 million artist's (as per Celebrity Net Worth) albums have been sold worldwide. He has been one of the ten highest-paid rappers in the world.

Patrick Reed and his hole-in-one at LIV Golf Adelaide

It was only the first hour of the first day of LIV Golf Adelaide when this unbelievable moment happened. Rick Ross’ ‘Hustling’ was played in the background. It was a Par 3, and Reed made an amazing ace (hole-in-one) at the Watering Hole.

Once the ball rolled into the hole, Reed, his LIV Golf team 4Aces GC mates, the spectators at the green, and the TV commentators all went into a frenzy.

Describing his feelings at that very moment, Patrick Reed said, via ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, it was unreal. My throat still hurts from it. The crazy thing was the adrenaline afterward. I was shaking going back to the tee and just couldn't kind of calm down and settle into the round after that point. It's one of those things that you don't really expect.”

‘Watering Hole’ in LIV Golf is kind of a party hole, no different from Phoenix Open, where the Par 3 16th hole was called ‘The Coliseum.’ The Watering Hole has a few bars around a stadium build-out and a golfer’s walk-out song is played by the DJ.

Such special holes can already be seen at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Hence, one can call the ‘Watering Hole’ of LIV Golf a kind of imitation of the PGA Tour’s golf course idea.

