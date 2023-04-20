What is The Watering Hole? All you need to know about LIV Golf's exciting new party hole

LIV Golf is consistently trying to bring in some innovative changes to attract more fans. As the league heads into its fourth event at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, South Australia, it is introducing a 'party hole'.

The idea is not entirely different as it seems inspired by the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open, where they have a par 3 stadium hole, 'The Coliseum.'

LIV Golf’s party hole is named 'Watering Hole'. It will have a few bars located around the stadium build-out at Grange's par-3 12th hole, accompanied by a live DJ.

Players will also be given walk-out songs to play as they step onto the tee. This has already happened in the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, another case of LIV imitating PGA's idea.

Brooks Koepka said he was excited to see the party hole stating that he has enjoyed playing at the WM Phoenix Open.

"I always thought having like an amphitheater-type crowd around a hole has always been pretty special, and I guess I’ve had some success at Phoenix, too. Who knows, maybe this week,” said Brooks Koepka as per Golf Week.

Koepka will be walking with Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” in the background.

"I just love it, man. I love when the fans get a little rowdy," said Koepka ahead of the LIV Golf Adelaide event. "They're screaming, they're booing you when you hit a bad shot, and cheering you on when you hit a good one. I think that's going to make this whole exciting. It'll definitely bring a different atmosphere, as will be cool. Like DJ[Dustin Johnson] said, it'd be most fans we've had yet thus far, so I'm excited."

LIV Golf officials believe this will be the best event in terms of fans' attention. So far, the Saudi-backed league has seen mixed responses, but this time more than 60,000 fans are expected to be present in Adelaide.

This is the first time Australia is hosting any Saudi-backed circuit event. The 2023 Masters was the last event where some of the LIV professionals were seen competing in. While Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson finished T2 at Augusta National, Patrick Reed ended up in joint fourth place.

LIV Golf Adelaide details

The fourth event on LIV Golf League's schedule will be played at Grange Golf Club, Adelaide from April 21 to 23.

The schedule for the tournament is as follows:

Round 1: Shotgun Start on Friday, April 21 at 11:45 am

Round 2: Tee times start on Saturday, April 22 at 11:45 am

Round 3: Tee times start on Sunday, April 23 at 11:15 am

Shuffle the LIV Golf League teams:

Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann*, David Puig, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz

Majesticks GC: Sam Horsfield*, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood

RangeGoats GC: Harold Varner III*, Talor Gooch, Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na*, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent

Smash GC: Brooks Koepka*, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka

HY Flyers GC: Brendan Steele*, James Piot, Phil Mickelson, Cam Tringale

Crushers GC: Paul Casey*, Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer*, Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger, Graeme McDowell

Fire Balls GC: Eugenio Chacarra*, Carlos Ortiz, Abe Ancer, Sergio Garcia

4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez

Stinger GC: Charl Schwartzel*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Louis Oosthuizen

Ripper GC: Cameron Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

Note: * denotes the team captain.

Poll : 0 votes