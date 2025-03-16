Sergio Garcia and Fireballs GC continue team tradition after third straight team title at LIV Golf Singapore

Sergio Garcia wasn't at full strength in Singapore due to his health, but his Fireballs team made sure their winning tradition stayed alive. Battling bronchitis and a high fever earlier this week, the Fireballs captain fought through the tournament as his team delivered a clutch performance, securing its third consecutive LIV Golf team title.

Fireballs GC, featuring Luis Masaveu, Abraham Ancer, Garcia, and David Puig, posted a picture on Instagram after winning the event. The caption read:

"We had to continue the fireballs tradition! 🏆🏆🏆. Say fuegito 3, 2, 1,!😀"

Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC proved its dominance in the LIV Golf, securing a third straight team victory at LIV Golf Singapore. The team finished at 22-under to edge out Legion XIII (-19) and 4aces GC (-18).

David Puig led the charge with a 5-under 66 in the final round, extending his record as the most successful team player on LIV Golf with eight team titles. Luis Masaveu shot a 68, while Abraham Ancer scored a 69. Garcia carded a 71 to complete the team's 10-under total on Sunday. Meanwhile, Garcia recently talked about his health condition.

Sergio Garcia battles through illness as Fireballs extend dominance

Speaking in the post-round press conference, Sergio Garcia revealed that he had been battling bronchitis throughout LIV Golf Singapore, making it difficult to perform at his best.

"This week was a tough week because I've been sick all week and haven't been able to help the team as much as I would have liked to. To see the performance that my teammates put in to be able to get this win was pretty impressive," Sergio Garcia said via ESPN.

"Tuesday night, I started feeling a little bit congested. Thursday afternoon I had 102.4 fever, so I wasn't feeling great. In these conditions, in this weather, as hot as it is, it was tough for me to keep it going throughout the whole day. Obviously as the day was going on I was getting a bit more tired because of the lack of energy because of how I was feeling. But I still tried to give it everything I have."

Additionally, the Fireballs held off a late charge from Jon Rahm's legion XIII team, who also shot 10-under in the final round but fell three strokes short. 4Aces GC, led by Dustin Johnson, entered Sunday in contention but struggled with a +2 round to drop to third place.

Joaquin Niemann, captain of Torgue GC, stole the show individually with a dominant 65, finishing at 17-under and securing his second win of the season.

Brooks Koepka's 65 secured him a solo second-place finish at 12-under. Meanwhile, Johnson faltered with a 2-over, 73, falling to fifth place.

