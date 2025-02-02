Bryson DeChambeau makes big statement about India after International Series event, says it is 'ready for golf to explode'

Bryson DeChambeau provided a positive assessment of India after playing in the International Series. The professional golfer was caught by journalists shortly after completing his final round at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

This is the first time the Asian Tour's International Series is being held in New Delhi, India. The Crushers GC captain shared his thoughts on golf in India after taking part in the International Series event.

"I'm telling you. India is ready for golf to explode. I see it, I believe it, Baan's [Anirban Lahiri] been talking about it. It's now the truth and hopefully I'm able to help, we are able to help, the Crushers and all of LIV is able to help and inspire the younger generation," he told the media (including Sportskeeda).

13 full-time LIV golfers participated in the International Series event in India. Some of the prominent names include Indian ace Anirban Lahiri, Joaquin Niemann, and Bryson DeChambeau. The stroke play competition featured a total prize purse of $2 million, with the winner receiving $360,000.

After four rounds, Ollie Schniederjans clinched the title after carding a 10-under-par score. DeChambeau finished in second place at 6-under par. He scored three birdies on the front nine, two birdies on the back nine, and an eagle on the par-5 18th hole to close out his final round.

Bryson DeChambeau interacted with fans at the International Series India

Along with 12 other LIV Golf players, Bryson DeChambeau spent the week in India competing in the inaugural event of the Asian Tour's International Series. He was one of the top contenders for the title and his popularity on the subcontinent proved to be huge.

DeChambeau signed autographs and interacted with fans shortly after the break in Round 3. Although a concert by DLF was held while play was suspended due to darkness and fog, the golfer gained attention from the fans. Later, he talked about the event (as reported by Golfing Gazette):

"It’s amazing seeing those kids hoping to and then getting the autographs. I’ve always looked forward to doing it, especially when I was younger. Seeing them jumping at the bit is so cool. It’s why I play this game."

Bryson DeChambeau will now continue his preparations for the start of the 2025 LIV Golf season. In addition to captaining Crushers GC, he is also a content creator on YouTube. The two-time major winner keeps his 17.1 million subscribers updated with golf-related content such as 'Random Club Challenges' and 'Break 50'.

