Did Bryson DeChambeau win the 2025 International Series India? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 International Series India concluded on Sunday, February 2, at the DFL Golf and Country Club. Bryson DeChambeau had an outstanding final round, but it was not enough to take the title.

Ollie Schniederjans won the International Series India with a 10-under total, while DeChambeau finished second by four strokes. 2024 International Series champion Joaquin Niemann finished tied for third with fellow LIV golfer Abraham Ancer.

Bryson DeChambeau began the final round in a tie for 11th at 1-over, but pulled out all the stops to move up nine spots. DeChambeau carded five birdies and an eagle with no bogeys to move to 6-under for the tournament.

After his performance in the final round of the International Series India, Bryson DeChambeau had this to say (via the official Asian Tour website):

"I scored really well and made a lot of great putts. Got off to a hot start on 18… I am pleased with how I performed and played but not pleased with how I struck ball. I have been hitting it so well, I played a Break 50 (Bryson’s YouTube show) and was hitting it so well. I don’t know what happened so I have to figure it out for LIV Golf Riyadh this coming week.”

Bryson DeChambeau's next professional event will be the LIV Golf Riyadh, which will kick off the league's 2025 season. The event will be played in one week.

2025 International Series India final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard of the International Series India. Only the top 50 are included:

1 Ollie Schniederjans -10

2 Bryson DeChambeau -6

T3 Joaquin Niemann -2

T3 Abraham Ancer -2

T5 Kazuki Higa Par

T5 Sebastian Munoz Par

T5 Eugenio Chacarra Par

T8 Kevin Yuan +1

T8 Chase Koepka +1

T10 Travis Smyth +2

T10 Richard T. Lee +2

T10 Scott Vincent +2

T10 Charlie Lindh +2

T10 Anirban Lahiri +2

T10 Justin Quiban +2

T16 Stefano Mazzoli +3

T16 Julien Sale +3

T16 Jeunghun Wang +3

T19 Santiago De la Fuente +4

T19 Cameron Tringale +4

T21 Maximilian Rottluff +5

T21 Wade Ormsby +5

T21 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam +5

T24 M.J. Maguire +7

T24 Frederik Kjettrup +7

T24 Daihan Lee +7

T24 Maverick Antcliff +7

T24 Sadom Kaewkanjana +7

T24 Prom Meesawat +7

T24 Gaganjeet Bhullar +7

T24 Danthai Boonma +7

T32 Jose Toledo +8

T32 Manav Shah +8

T32 Poom Saksansin +8

T32 Junghwan Lee +8

T32 Jazz Janewattananond +8

T32 Tomoyo Ikemura +8

T32 Soomin Lee +8

T39 Yeongsu Kim +9

T39 Karandeep Kochhar +9

T39 Micah Shin +9

T39 Steve Lewton +9

T39 Taichi Kho +9

44 Paul Casey +10

T45 Luis Masaveu +11

T45 David Horsey +11

T45 Yuvraj Sandhu +11

T48 Chang, Wei-lun +12

T48 Shubhankar Sharma +12

T48 Tanapat Pichaikool +12

The event had a purse of $2 million, with $360,000 going to the winner. Bryson DeChambeau took home $220,000.

